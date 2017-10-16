Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Says ‍Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​.Says Roshi Motman, current CEO of Tigo Ghana, will be new CEO of joint entity​.

Bharti Airtel approves scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Says board approved scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​.

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data

Removes reference to Reliance Jio after COAI says did not get May data from Co:Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Idea Cellular adds 190,043 subscribers in May - Industry body.Bharti Airtel adds 2.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Aircel adds 173,091 subscribers in May - industry body.

Bharti Airtel says Sept-qtr mobile services India revenue 147.35 bln rupees

Bharti Airtel: Sept-quarter mobile services India revenue 147.35 billion rupees . Sept quarter Africa growth of 4.7% Y-O-Y on underlying basis. . Sept-quarter consol EBITDA margin at 38.4 percent, up 3.7 percent Y-O-Y . Sept-qtr consolidated mobile data revenues at 45.36 bln rupees .To evaluate options for monetization of significant stake in Infratel.

Bharti Airtel Sept-qtr consol profit down about 5 pct

Bharti Airtel Ltd : Sept quarter PAT 33.10 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol net profit 14.61 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol net sales 246.52 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 13.69 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 15.36 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 238.36 billion rupees .The PAT alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE.

Bharti Airtel says slowdown in mobile business due to free services offered by new operator

Bharti Airtel Ltd : Exec says mobile business has experienced a slowdown in growths due to free services being offered by a new operator Further company coverage: [BRTI.NS] (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Bharti Airtel says HC division of Bangladesh supreme court approved merger of Airtel Bangaldesh into Robi Axalta

Bharti Airtel Ltd : High court division of Bangladesh supreme court approved merger of Airtel Bangaldesh into Robi Axalta .

Bharti Airtel adds about 1.07 mln subscribers in July - industry body

CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA: Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1.07 million subscribers in July - industry body . Vodafone India unit adds 326,557 subscribers in July - industry body . Idea Cellular Ltd adds 256,170 subscribers in July - industry body . Aircel adds 403,603 Mobile subscribers in July - industry body . Telenor India unit adds 19,049 subscribers in July - industry body . Further company coverage [BRTI.NS IDEA.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Verizon Digital Media Services partners with Airtel to launch new points of presence

Verizon Digital Media Services : Verizon Digital Media Services partners with Airtel to further expand into India with four new points of presence .