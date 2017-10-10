BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Infosys Chairman Emeritus N.R. Narayana Murthy at Clean Cooking Forum 2017 in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, DIPP Secretary Ramesh