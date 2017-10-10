Edition:
BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)

BSEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

968.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.75 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs972.65
Open
Rs975.00
Day's High
Rs975.00
Day's Low
Rs967.50
Volume
26,245
Avg. Vol
111,980
52-wk High
Rs1,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs886.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's BSE says unit signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says unit Marketplace Tech signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution, BEST.  Full Article

BSE seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint Ashishkumar Chauhan as MD, CEO
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd ::Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as Managing Director & CEO.  Full Article

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd sets IPO price band
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 

June 11 (Reuters) - Central Depository Services (India) Ltd : :Central Depository Services (India) Ltd sets IPO price band at 145 rupees to 149 rupees a share - public notice.  Full Article

BSE Ltd Dec qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

BSE Ltd : Says declares interim dividend of INR 5 per share . Dec quarter net profit 637.3 million rupees versus profit 766.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income 1.75 billion rupees versus 1.61 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

BSE Ltd News

Morning News Call - India, October 24

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Infosys Chairman Emeritus N.R. Narayana Murthy at Clean Cooking Forum 2017 in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, DIPP Secretary Ramesh

Earnings vs. Estimates

