Basler AG (BSLG.DE)

Basler increases guidance for financial year 2017

Oct 24 (Reuters) - BASLER AG :DGAP-ADHOC: BASLER AG: BASLER AG INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.‍CONFIRMED FY SALES-FORECAST: EURO 145 - 150 MILLION​.‍NEW PROFIT-FORECAST FOR FY: EBT-MARGIN 19 - 20 %​.‍SALES-FORECAST FOR FY OF EUR 145 -150 MILLION HAS BEEN CONFIRMED AND CORRIDOR TIGHTENED TOWARDS HIGHER END​.‍INCOMING ORDERS IN Q3 OF 2017 HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY WEAKER COMPARED TO FIRST 2 QUARTERS​.

Basler FY sales up at 97.5 million euros

Basler AG : FY sales 97.5 million euros ($103.48 million)(2015: 85.4 million euros, +14 %) . FY EBITDA 18.8 million euros (2015: 16.0 million euros, + 17 %) . FY incoming orders 105.4 million euros (2015: 83.0 million euros, +27 %) . FY earnings before taxes 11.4 million euros(2015: 9.1 million euros, +25 %) .Started year 2017 with a high order backlog and very good incoming orders and thus continues its growth course.

Basler H1 pre-tax result flat at EUR 5.3 mln

Basler AG : Business figures for the first six months of 2016: Basler reaches new record values for incoming orders and sales . H1 EBIT: 5.7 million euros ($6.31 million) (previous year: 5.6 million euros, up 2 percent) . H1 sales: 48.5 million euros (previous year: 44.2 million euros, up 10 percent) . H1 pre-tax result: 5.3 million euros (previous year: 5.3 million euros) .Recently increased its forecast for 2016 and is now expecting sales for group within a corridor of 92 - 94 million euros at a pre-tax return margin of 10 - 11 percent.

Basler raises forecast for FY 2016

Basler AG : Raises forecast for fiscal year 2016 . New 2016 sales forecast: 92 - 94 million euros .New FY profit forecast: EBT-margin 10 - 11 pct.

Basler AG confirms FY 2016 forecast

Basler AG:For 2016, company continues to plan within a sales corridor of 90 - 92 million euros at an EBT margin between 9 - 10 pct.

Basler AG to buy back additional own shares

Basler AG:Management board and supervisory board of Basler have decided to buy back additional own shares.Buyback will be carried out starting on April 25, 2016.General meeting of June 4, 2014, authorized company to buy back own shares amounting to up to 10 pct of share capital existing at time resolution was adopted.

Basler AG finances PPP project in Ireland‍

Basler AG:Long-term external funding volume of around 145 million euros in total which was structured by Talanx and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG).Subscription volume from Talanx and MUFG comprises about 73 million euros each.

Basler AG raises FY 2015 outlook

Basler AG:Is now expecting FY 2015 sales amounting to about 85 million euros ($92 million) and EBT margin of 10 - 11 pct.Until now, company expected sales within corridor of 81 million - 84 million euros EBT margin of 9 - 10 pct for FY 2015.FY 2015 revenue 84.73 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBT margin 10.8 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Basler comments on FY 2015 outlook

Basler AG:Continues assuming sales of group for FY 2015 within a corridor of 81 million - 84 million euros, at a pre-tax profit margin of 9 pct - 10 pct.