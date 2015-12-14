Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

Bhushan Steel Ltd:Shares of Bhushan Steel have dropped 3.6% to Rs 43.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the closure of Bhushan Steel’s facility in Sahibabad industrial area for 4 weeks - Business Standard.According to media reports, an application filed before NGT alleges that the industries in Ghaziabad around the Sahibabad area has contaminated the ground water thus making it contaminated - Business Standard.The application further states that the ground water is being extracted in high quantity without permission from CGWA. - Business Standard.