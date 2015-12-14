Edition:
Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)

BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

72.30INR
10:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.60 (+3.73%)
Prev Close
Rs69.70
Open
Rs73.60
Day's High
Rs76.30
Day's Low
Rs70.85
Volume
5,040,759
Avg. Vol
1,548,311
52-wk High
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45

Latest Key Developments

Bhushan Steel Ltd dips after NGT orders closure of its Ghaziabad unit - Business Standard
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

Bhushan Steel Ltd:Shares of Bhushan Steel have dropped 3.6% to Rs 43.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the closure of Bhushan Steel’s facility in Sahibabad industrial area for 4 weeks - Business Standard.According to media reports, an application filed before NGT alleges that the industries in Ghaziabad around the Sahibabad area has contaminated the ground water thus making it contaminated - Business Standard.The application further states that the ground water is being extracted in high quantity without permission from CGWA. - Business Standard.  Full Article

Bhushan Steel Ltd News

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

Earnings vs. Estimates

