BT Group PLC (BT.L)

UK's Ofcom issues notification to Plusnet regarding service charges

UK's Office of Communications: Ofcom has now, following investigation, determined that there are reasonable grounds for believing that Plusnet contravened GC11.1 of the general conditions . Ofcom notified Plusnet under section 96A of the Communications Act 2003 for period between May 26 2011 and Sept. 3 2015 in respect of the contravention .Reasonable grounds to believe that Plusnet contravened GC 11.1 by overcharging customers in time period.

UK's Ofcom provisionally finds BT overcharged Sky

UK's Ofcom : Published provisional conclusions on dispute between BT and Sky regarding TRC and SFI charges . Part of scope of Sky dispute directly overlaps with TalkTalk’s dispute with BT . "We provisionally conclude that BT has not demonstrated" that TRC, SFI charges were compliant with applicable cost orientation conditions . "We provisionally conclude that certain of BT’s TRC and SFI charges exceeded DSAC during the relevant period." . Provisionally conclude that BT should be required to repay Sky repayment amount with interest at BOE+1% . "We consider that responses made in relation to the Sky dispute may be relevant to the issues raised in this dispute" . Considers appropriate not to issue final determination of TalkTalk dispute until considering implications of any responses to Sky dispute . "We provisionally conclude" it appropriate, proportionate to direct bt to make repayments. . "We provisionally agree with Sky that repayment of BT’s overcharge for TRCS and SFIS during the relevant period would be appropriate" .Propose to leave it to parties to agree exact level of repayment due, based on our calculations of the difference between price and DSAC.

Telecoms CEOs react to Ofcom's Openreach proposal

Ceos react to Ofcom proposal: Sky ceo says Openreach proposal is a step in the right direction, falls short of the option that would guarantee world-class coverage . Sky ceo says we are encouraged by Ofcom's stated commitment and willingness to use its powers to hold BT's feet to the fire . TalkTalk ceo says Ofcom proposal for openreach a step in the right direction - BBC radio . TalkTalk ceo says concerned that BT will still be able to game the new regulatory system . TalkTalk Ceo says want to see how much profit the openreach division is making . BT ceo says Ofcom proposal is a sensible way forward - BBC Radio . BT ceo says should not necessarily have restrictions on how the Openreach dividend is paid

UK's CMA says BT, TalkTalk to pay CMA’s costs related to appeal

UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority): UK's CMA says TalkTalk shall pay CMA's costs in relation to TalkTalk appeal in the sum of 112,333 stg .UK's CMA says BT shall pay CMA's costs in relation to BT appeal in the sum of 572,897 stg.

S&P - U.K.-based telecom BT Group rating raised to 'BBB+'; 'A-2' short-term rating affirmed; outlook stable

U.K.-based telecom BT Group rating raised to 'BBB+'; 'A-2' short-term rating affirmed; outlook stable . S&P On Bt Group - Successful acquisition of mobile operator EE Ltd. Significantly strengthens its business risk profile . S&P On Bt Group - Anticipate steadily robust operating performance and consistently strong FOCF after pension recovery contributions

BT Group revises financials after internal reorganisation

BT Group Plc : BT revises financials for internal reorganisation . Combines EE's business division, parts of BT Global Services' UK corporate and public sector operations with BT business, to form business and public sector . Taken steps to simplify internal trading model, including moving to a cost-recovery model for certain intra-group revenues .Restated FY 2015/2016 revenue 18.91 billion stg.

UK's CMA publishes determination in broadband appeals involving BT and TalkTalk

UK'S Competition and Markets Authority(CMA): Determination in 2 superfast broadband price control appeals has been published . Dismissed BT's challenges regarding broadband price controls in all but one of the issues it was asked to look at . Agreed with BT that ofcom made error in setting length of relevant compliance period; determined this should be extended to 6 months . Dismissed the challenges in Talktalk's appeal regarding broadband price controls

UK's Ofcom asked to resolve dispute between TalkTalk and BT

Ofcom : Uk's ofcom says asked to resolve dispute between talk talk and british telecommunications concerning charges for special fault investigation services . Dispute concerns allegations by talktalk that amounts bt charged it for TRCS & SFIS, in between 1 april 2011- 30 june 2014, were inconsistent with bt's basis of charges obligations

BT Group PLC suffers temporary network problems - Reuters

BT Group PLC:BT Group BT.L said large numbers of its customers had lost connection to the Internet on Tuesday, but most were back online in a matter of hours and there were no indications that the failure was due to a malicious attack. A spokeswoman said there was no evidence the problems were caused by any malicious action towards the company, although it was still investigating the cause.