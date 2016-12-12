Edition:
United Kingdom

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)

BTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.07CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.14 (-4.36%)
Prev Close
$3.21
Open
$3.23
Day's High
$3.25
Day's Low
$3.05
Volume
2,189,100
Avg. Vol
2,547,150
52-wk High
$7.35
52-wk Low
$2.76

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Baytex Energy says Ed Lafehr to become CEO in May
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Baytex Energy Corp : Ed Lafehr, president, will succeed James Bowzer as chief executive officer in May 2017 . In Eagle Ford, we expect to maintain a consistent pace of development on our lands throughout 2017 . Bowzer will remain on board of directors following transition .Approved 2017 capital budget of $300 to $350 million, which is designed to generate average annual production of 66,000 to 70,000 boe/d.  Full Article

Baytex Energy reports quarterly FFO of $0.39/share
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Baytex Energy Corp : Quarterly FFO $0.39 per share . Says forecasting full-year 2016 exploration and development capital expenditures of $200 to $225 million . Says generated production of 70,031 BOE/D (77 percent oil and NGL) in Q2/2016 . Says "as a result of continued depressed crude oil prices, our development activity in Eagle Ford has been reduced" . Now anticipate full year 2016 production of 67,000 to 69,000 BOE/D (previously 68,000 to 72,000 BOE/D) .Expect funds from operations to exceed capital expenditures in 2016.  Full Article

Baytex Energy says Q2 FFO $0.39
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Baytex Energy Corp : Baytex reports Q2 2016 results and board appointment . Baytex Energy Corp says generated production of 70,031 boe/d (77% oil and ngl) in Q2/2016 .Baytex Energy Corp says Q2 FFO $0.39.  Full Article

Baytex Energy natgas supply agreement with unit of Kineticor Resources
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Baytex Energy Corp : Multi-Year natural gas supply agreement with a subsidiary of Kineticor Resources Corp .Project is expected to be operational in second half of 2017.  Full Article

Baytex Energy Corp reaffirms FY 2016 production guidance
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

Baytex Energy Corp:Says that its FY 2016 production guidance remains at 68,000 to 72,000 boe/d.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Baytex Energy Corp News

BRIEF-Baytex provides update on impact of Hurricane Harvey

* Baytex Energy Corp - ‍With very little damage to production facilities on Baytex lands, production in Eagle Ford steadily increased

» More BTE.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials