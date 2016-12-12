Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Baytex Energy says Ed Lafehr to become CEO in May

Baytex Energy Corp : Ed Lafehr, president, will succeed James Bowzer as chief executive officer in May 2017 . In Eagle Ford, we expect to maintain a consistent pace of development on our lands throughout 2017 . Bowzer will remain on board of directors following transition .Approved 2017 capital budget of $300 to $350 million, which is designed to generate average annual production of 66,000 to 70,000 boe/d.

Baytex Energy reports quarterly FFO of $0.39/share

Baytex Energy Corp : Quarterly FFO $0.39 per share . Says forecasting full-year 2016 exploration and development capital expenditures of $200 to $225 million . Says generated production of 70,031 BOE/D (77 percent oil and NGL) in Q2/2016 . Says "as a result of continued depressed crude oil prices, our development activity in Eagle Ford has been reduced" . Now anticipate full year 2016 production of 67,000 to 69,000 BOE/D (previously 68,000 to 72,000 BOE/D) .Expect funds from operations to exceed capital expenditures in 2016.

Baytex Energy natgas supply agreement with unit of Kineticor Resources

Baytex Energy Corp : Multi-Year natural gas supply agreement with a subsidiary of Kineticor Resources Corp .Project is expected to be operational in second half of 2017.

Baytex Energy Corp reaffirms FY 2016 production guidance

Baytex Energy Corp:Says that its FY 2016 production guidance remains at 68,000 to 72,000 boe/d.