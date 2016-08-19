Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA : Dividend 0.06 euros per share . FY net profit of group amounted to 29.4 million euros ($33.27 million)(previous year 5.5 million euros) . FY consolidated revenues up 36.3 pct to 376.3 million euros (previous year 276.0 million euros) . FY EBITDA amounted to 86.7 million euros (previous year 55.6 million euros) .FY group revenues amounted to 376.3 million euros (previous year 276.0 million euros).

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Transfer of the player André Schuerrle to Borussia Dortmund .Schuerrle will be transferred from VFL Wolfsburg-Fußball GmbH to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA within summer transfer window of this 2016/2017 season.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Transfer of the player Mario Goetze to Borussia Dortmund .Formal completion of transfer and ordinary medical examination of player shall follow within next days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Said on Saturday player Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United Football Club Ltd. with effect from this FIFA transfer window I ("summer 2016") .The formal completion of the transfer will follow in the next days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KgaA : Player Ilkay Gundogan will be transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City Football Club Ltd. with effect from the 2016/2017 season .Formal completion of the transfer shall follow within the next days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA : Transfer of the player Mats Julian Hummels to FC Bayern Muenchen .Mats Julian Hummels will be transferred from Borussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. KgaA to FC Bayern Muenchen with effect from 2016/2017 season.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA : Increased group revenues by 18.6 million euros (i.e. +34.6%) to 72.4 million euros ($82.47 million)in Q3 (previous Q3 53.8 mln euros). . Adjusted for transfer revenues total Q3 group revenues increased by 19.8 pct to 64.2 million euros in same time (previous Q3 53.6 million euros). . EBT in Q3 amounted -9.3 mln euros (previous Q3 -8.9 mln euros) . Expects annual net profits in a double-digit million amount in individual as wells as in group financial statement for total fiscal year 2015/2016 . Result in Q3 amounted -9.4 mln euros (previous Q3 -8.9 mln euros) .EBITDA amounted 2.2 million euros in Q3 (previous Q3 2.7 million euros), accumulated 27.7 million euros(previous nine months report period 33.4 million euros).