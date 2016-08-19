Edition:
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)

BVB.DE on Xetra

7.30EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€7.33
Open
€7.34
Day's High
€7.45
Day's Low
€7.30
Volume
157,359
Avg. Vol
310,931
52-wk High
€8.36
52-wk Low
€4.72

Borussia Dortmund FY revenues up 36.3 pct at 376.3 million euros
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA : Dividend 0.06 euros per share . FY net profit of group amounted to 29.4 million euros ($33.27 million)(previous year 5.5 million euros) . FY consolidated revenues up 36.3 pct to 376.3 million euros (previous year 276.0 million euros) . FY EBITDA amounted to 86.7 million euros (previous year 55.6 million euros) .FY group revenues amounted to 376.3 million euros (previous year 276.0 million euros).  Full Article

Borussia Dortmund: Transfer of player André Schuerrle to Borussia Dortmund
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Transfer of the player André Schuerrle to Borussia Dortmund .Schuerrle will be transferred from VFL Wolfsburg-Fußball GmbH to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA within summer transfer window of this 2016/2017 season.  Full Article

Borussia Dortmund: Transfer of player Mario Goetze to Borussia Dortmund
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Transfer of the player Mario Goetze to Borussia Dortmund .Formal completion of transfer and ordinary medical examination of player shall follow within next days.  Full Article

Borussia Dortmund: player Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be transferred to Manchester United
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Said on Saturday player Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United Football Club Ltd. with effect from this FIFA transfer window I ("summer 2016") .The formal completion of the transfer will follow in the next days.  Full Article

BVB says Ilkay Gundogan will be transferred to Manchester City
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KgaA : Player Ilkay Gundogan will be transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City Football Club Ltd. with effect from the 2016/2017 season .Formal completion of the transfer shall follow within the next days.  Full Article

Borussia Dortmund says Mats Hummels signs for FC Bayern
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA : Transfer of the player Mats Julian Hummels to FC Bayern Muenchen .Mats Julian Hummels will be transferred from Borussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. KgaA to FC Bayern Muenchen with effect from 2016/2017 season.  Full Article

Borussia Dortmund prelim. Q3 group revenues up at 72.4 mln euros
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA : Increased group revenues by 18.6 million euros (i.e. +34.6%) to 72.4 million euros ($82.47 million)in Q3 (previous Q3 53.8 mln euros). . Adjusted for transfer revenues total Q3 group revenues increased by 19.8 pct to 64.2 million euros in same time (previous Q3 53.6 million euros). . EBT in Q3 amounted -9.3 mln euros (previous Q3 -8.9 mln euros) . Expects annual net profits in a double-digit million amount in individual as wells as in group financial statement for total fiscal year 2015/2016 . Result in Q3 amounted -9.4 mln euros (previous Q3 -8.9 mln euros) .EBITDA amounted 2.2 million euros in Q3 (previous Q3 2.7 million euros), accumulated 27.7 million euros(previous nine months report period 33.4 million euros).  Full Article

REFILE-Athletics-Bolt says he's serious about a soccer career

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 22 Usain Bolt says he is serious about starting up a soccer career now he has retired from sprinting -- and believes he could even be good enough to play for Jamaica.

