Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA)

Delta Drone and Bureau Veritas sign strategic agreement to develop drone solutions for agriculture in West Africa‍​

Sept 11 (Reuters) - DELTA DRONE SA ::SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP DRONE SOLUTIONS FOR AGRICULTURE IN WEST AFRICA‍​.AND BUREAU VERITAS SIGN STRATEGIC AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP DRONE SOLUTIONS IN COTE D'IVOIRE AND DIFFERENT COUNTRIES OF WEST AFRICA.

Bureau Veritas ‍raises 355 million dollars through 10-year dual-issuance

Sept 4 (Reuters) - BUREAU VERITAS ::‍RAISES USD 355 MILLION 10-YEAR USPP​.ON SEPT. 1(ST), 2017, FIRST USD 200 MILLION TRANCHE ISSUED BY GROUP'S US SUBSIDIARY, BUREAU VERITAS HOLDINGS, INC..USD 155 MILLION SECOND TRANCHE ISSUED BY CO WITH A ONE-YEAR DELAYED FUNDING IN JULY 2018..BANK OF AMERICA ML, NATWEST MARKETS AND BARCLAYS WERE THE AGENTS OF THIS TRANSACTION‍​.LENGTHENS THE MATURITY OF ITS DEBT FROM AN AVERAGE OF 4.0 YEARS TO 5.1 YEARS POST OPERATION‍​.EXPANDS ITS US INVESTOR BASE WITH 10 NEW INVESTORS‍​.

Dassault Systemes says industry solution selected by Bureau Veritas

Dassault Systemes SA :Bureau Veritas selects Dassault Systemes' "Designed for Sea" industry solution experience to accelerate ship structure calculations.

Bureau Veritas raises 700 million euros in bond issues

Bureau Veritas : Said on Wednesday it raised 700 million euros ($780.50 million) through a 7-year and 10-year non-rated new bond issue . Issue was placed with two components: 500 million euros with a 7-year tenor and 200 million euros with a 10-year tenor . Coupons of respectively 1.25 pct and 2 pct . Issues 8 times and 2.5 times oversubscribed respectively . Natixis and Societe General acted as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers .BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, CM-CIC, HSBC, and Merrill Lynch International acted as Joint Lead Managers.

Bureau Veritas H1 net profit falls to 159.6 mln euros

Bureau Veritas SA : H1 revenue is 2.22 billion euros ($2.46 billion) versus 2.32 billion euros a year ago . H1 adjusted operating profit is 350.5 million euros versus 370.3 million euros a year ago . H1 net profit is 159.6 million euros versus 175.1 million euros a year ago . Confirms its objective of a high adjusted operating margin between 16.5-17.0 pct, and still expects strong cash flow generation .Still anticipates a progressive acceleration of organic growth in H2, leading to the low end of the 1-3 pct guidance for the FY 2016.

Bureau Veritas acquires Summit Inspection Services

Bureau Veritas SA : Bureau Veritas acquires Summit Inspection Services in the United States .Summit Inspection Services is headquartered in San Jose, CA and generates revenues of around EUR 13 mln.

Bureau Veritas Nicolas Tissot appointed Chief Financial Officer

Bureau Veritas : Bureau Veritas: Nicolas Tissot appointed Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer for Bureau Veritas .Nicolas Tissot replaces Sami Badarani, who has decided to leave company to pursue new professional opportunities.

Bureau Veritas renters Chinese automotive homologation market

Bureau Veritas :Enters the Chinese automotive homologation market through the acquisition of the majority shareholding in Hangzhou VEO Standards Technical Service Co. Ltd., an automotive conformity assessment body based in China.

Bureau Veritas Q1 revenue falls to ‍​1.06 billion euros

Bureau Veritas : Q1 revenue 1.06 billion euros ($1.21 billion) versus 1.11 billion euros year ago .Confirms FY outlook.