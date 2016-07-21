Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)
763.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
763.00
--
--
--
--
745,699
784.50
521.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Britvic says Q3 revenue of 346.3 mln stg, up 5.3 pct
Britvic Plc
Britvic H1 revenue up 5.1 pct to 678 mln pounds, guidance unchanged
Britvic Plc
CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 4
Oct 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- 3 shares with post-referendum momentum
- Could these be the FTSE 250’s 2 greatest growth stocks?
- Do today's updates turn these three shares into cracking buys?
- 4 takeover targets? Vodafone Group plc, Premier Foods plc, Imagination Technologies Group plc and Britvic plc
- Why I would buy growth stars Patisserie Holdings plc and Fevertree Drinks plc and Hold Britvic plc
- Should you buy National Grid plc, Britvic plc and Royal Mail plc following today's updates?