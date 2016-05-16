B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BVMF3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BM&F Bovespa announces Q1 2016 own capital interest payment

BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros : Announced on Friday that it approved own capital interest payment for the first quarter of 2016 fiscal year, totalling 169.7 million Brazilian reais ($48.1 million), corresponding to 0.095 real per share gross, or 0.0807 real per share net . Payment on June 6 . Record date is May 23 .Ex-interest as of May 24.

BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros to merge with CETIP

BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says that its board and the board of CETIP SA - Mercados Organizados (CETIP) have approved financial terms of the combination deal, to be proposed to Extraordinary General Meetings.Says it will own all the issued shares of CETIP.Says CETIP's shareholders per each share held will receive 0.8991 share of the company and 30.75 reais in cash.Says CETIP's current shareholders will hold 11.8 percent in the company's share capital in total.

BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros sells its stake in CME Group Inc

BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says it has sold its entire stake of 4 percent in CME Group Inc, corresponding to 13.6 million common shares of Class A.Says that sale is aimed at raising funds to meet the company's needs in context of proposed business combination with CETIP SA - Mercados Organizados.Says the company and CME Group Inc will keep working together on development and cross listing of products and will maintain technological cooperation.

BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros reaches 4.1 pct stake in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV

BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says it has reached 4.1 percent stake in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV, in an investment of 640.0 million Mexican pesos, corresponding to about 136.0 million Brazilian reais.

Capital Group International Inc reduces its stake in BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros to 4.87 pct

BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says that shareholder Capital Group International Inc has reduced its stake to 88.4 million common shares, corresponding to 4.87 percent of shares, issued by the company.

Capital World Investors increases its stake in BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros to 7.67 pct

BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says its shareholder Capital World Investors (CWI) has increased its stake in the company to 139.3 million common shares, corresponding to 7.67 percent of issued shares.Says CWI is an independent investments division of Capital Research and Management Company.