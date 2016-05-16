B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BVMF3.SA)
BM&F Bovespa announces Q1 2016 own capital interest payment
BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros
BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros to merge with CETIP
BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says that its board and the board of CETIP SA - Mercados Organizados (CETIP) have approved financial terms of the combination deal, to be proposed to Extraordinary General Meetings.Says it will own all the issued shares of CETIP.Says CETIP's shareholders per each share held will receive 0.8991 share of the company and 30.75 reais in cash.Says CETIP's current shareholders will hold 11.8 percent in the company's share capital in total. Full Article
BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros sells its stake in CME Group Inc
BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says it has sold its entire stake of 4 percent in CME Group Inc, corresponding to 13.6 million common shares of Class A.Says that sale is aimed at raising funds to meet the company's needs in context of proposed business combination with CETIP SA - Mercados Organizados.Says the company and CME Group Inc will keep working together on development and cross listing of products and will maintain technological cooperation. Full Article
BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros reaches 4.1 pct stake in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV
BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says it has reached 4.1 percent stake in Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV, in an investment of 640.0 million Mexican pesos, corresponding to about 136.0 million Brazilian reais. Full Article
Capital Group International Inc reduces its stake in BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros to 4.87 pct
BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says that shareholder Capital Group International Inc has reduced its stake to 88.4 million common shares, corresponding to 4.87 percent of shares, issued by the company. Full Article
Capital World Investors increases its stake in BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros to 7.67 pct
BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros:Says its shareholder Capital World Investors (CWI) has increased its stake in the company to 139.3 million common shares, corresponding to 7.67 percent of issued shares.Says CWI is an independent investments division of Capital Research and Management Company. Full Article
Petrobras says pension funds not party to $6.4 billion arbitration case
SAO PAULO Petroleo Brasileiro SA said Brazilian pension funds are not a party to arbitration proceedings levied against the state-controlled oil company in relation to a bribery and graft scheme that might have caused hefty losses to investors.