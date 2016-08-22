Edition:
United Kingdom

Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)

BVS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,202.00GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
1,205.00
Open
1,204.00
Day's High
1,206.00
Day's Low
1,196.00
Volume
287,628
Avg. Vol
608,829
52-wk High
1,206.00
52-wk Low
740.50

Bovis Homes Group PLC News

May to host housing meeting on Tuesday - source

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will host a meeting on Tuesday with developers and local housing associations in a bid to encourage the industry to build more homes and tackle soaring prices, an industry source said.

