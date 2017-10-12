Bidvest Group Ltd (BVTJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bidvest to satisfy solvency and liquidity test after financial help​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group Ltd :‍IMMEDIATELY AFTER PROVIDING SUCH FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, COMPANY WOULD SATISFY SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY TEST​.

Bidvest says expect more challenging trading conditions for rest 2017

June 8 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group Ltd ::Bidvest - post expected improved trading environment in 3qfy17, market conditions have deteriorated as reflected in lowered business and consumer confidence.Bidvest - now expect more challenging trading conditions for rest of calendar 2017.Macroeconomic environment is south africa remains a major concern.Remains committed to monetising its non-core assets in a value-accretive and responsible manner and discussions are ongoing.Demand is subdued in automotive and office & print divisions.Reduced fishing quotas remain an ongoing concern in Bidvest Namibia.

Bidvest sees HEPS for period ended Dec. 31 up between 4-5 pct

The Bidvest Group Limited :Headline earnings per share for continuing operations is expected to be between 508,0 to 512,0 cents per share, up between 4% - 5%..

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Bidvest deal to buy Brandcorp

South Africa's Competition Tribunal : Approved Bidvest Group Ltd and Brandcorp Holdings (Pty) Ltd merger without conditions (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

SA's competition body says commission recommends approval of Bidvest deal

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Competition Commission has recommended Rebosis Property Fund Ltd and Billion Group (Pty) deal be approved without conditions . Competition Commission has recommended the unconditional approval of Bidvest Group Ltd Deal to buy Brandcorp Holdings Further company coverage: [BVTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Bidvest full-year HEPS from cont ops rises 2.5 pct

Bidvest Group Ltd : FY turnover up to R91.8 billion (2015: R88.6 billion) . FY trading profit up to R5.8 billion (2015: R5.6 billion) . FY headline earnings up to R3.5 billion (2015: R3.4 billion) . FY headline earnings per share (heps) from continuing operations increases by 2.5 pct to 1,054.1 cents . Final dividend declared of 232 cents per share .Ontime Automotive and DH Mansfield Group, both in the UK, remained loss making and will be addressed in 2017 financial year.

SA's Competition Commission recommends Tribunal to approve Bidvest-Brandcorp merger

South Africa's Competition Commission:Recommended to the Tribunal that merger whereby Bidvest intends to acquire Brandcorp be approved without conditions.

Bidvest says acquires Brandcorp from Ethos Private Equity

Bidvest Group Ltd : Acquisition of Brandcorp Holdings Proprietary Limited .Announces that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Brandcorp Holdings Proprietary Limited from Ethos Private Equity And Management.

Bidvest announce results of the accelerated bookbuild

Bidvest Group Ltd : Results of the accelerated bookbuild . 18,419,929 Bid Corp ordinary shares were placed with qualifying institutional investors at a price of zar235.00 per ordinary share .Book was substantially oversubscribed.

Bid Corp bookrunner says books covered on shares placing

Bookrunner : Says Bid Corp books are covered on shares placing . Says orders below 235 ZAR risk missing the trade on Bid Corp shares placing . Says Bid Corpbooks will close at 18:00 UK time on shares placing Further company coverage: [BIDJ.J].