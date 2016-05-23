Balwin Properties Ltd (BWNJ.J)

Balwin Properties Ltd : Sales for 2016 financial year have been exceptional, with revenue increasing 54 pct to r2.1 billion (2015: r1.4 billion) . Average selling price achieved per unit amounted to r998 328 . Gross profit margin was 42.6 pct, significantly higher than 35.9 pct achieved in comparative period and above long term target of 40 pct . Headline earnings per share of 131 cents per share had been achieved for financial year . Management expects residential property market to continue to be driven by macroeconomic trends in short to medium term. .Demand for middle segment residential units is expected to remain strong and management anticipates demand for balwin product to remain robust..