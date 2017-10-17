Bellway PLC (BWY.L)
BWY.L on London Stock Exchange
3,792.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,792.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,792.00
3,792.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
455,106
455,106
52-wk High
3,798.00
3,798.00
52-wk Low
2,251.00
2,251.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bellway says FY pretax profit was 560.7 mln stg
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bellway Plc
British builder Bellway expects higher prices and sales in 2018
British housebuilder Bellway said it expects rising sales and higher prices in 2018 after reporting a 12.6 percent jump in full-year profit.
- 3 newsmaking shares to buy before they soar too far?
- Are these 3 stocks 'buys' following today's results?
- Why I'm avoiding Persimmon plc, Taylor Wimpey plc and Bellway plc
- Bellway plc, Interserve plc & Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc still show huge growth potential despite dips
- Is it wise to flee Barratt Developments plc, Bellway plc, Bovis Homes Group plc and Persimmon plc?
- Are Bellway plc, Essentra plc and Soco International plc a buy after today's updates?