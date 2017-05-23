Edition:
Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L)

BYG.L on London Stock Exchange

785.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
785.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
214,929
52-wk High
830.00
52-wk Low
629.50

Big Yellow Group FY adjusted pretax profit rises
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc ::FY revenue 109.1 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg.FY like-for-like revenue 107.3 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg.FY adjusted profit before tax 54.6 mln stg versus 49.0 mln stg.FY statutory profit before tax 99.8 mln stg versus 112.2 mln stg.FY statutory basic earnings per share 63.6p.FY occupancy like-for-like stores 78.1 pct versus 75.3 pct.Final dividend 14.1p."We can expect to break through 80 pct occupancy this summer putting us within touching distance of our long held goal of 85 pct"."Trading over last few months has been better than we anticipated"."These are uncertain times and we remain fully prepared for any economic reversals which could cause demand to fluctuate".  Full Article

Big Yellow FY adjusted pretax profit rises 24 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Big Yellow Group Plc : Like-For-Like closing group occupancy is up 3.5 percentage points to 76.7% compared to 73.2% at 31 march 2015 . Revenue for year was £101.4 million (2015: £84.3 million), an increase of 20% . FY adjusted profit before tax in year of £49.0 million (2015: £39.4 million), up 24% .Final dividend declared is 12.8 pence per share.  Full Article

