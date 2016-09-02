BayWa AG (BYWGnx.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BayWa acquires Australian PV distributor Solarmatrix
Baywa AG
Baywa is winner of Brexit - CEO
Baywa
Baywa H1 consolidated revenues up at EUR 7.5 bln
Baywa AG
BayWa extends contract of CEO Klaus Josef Lutz until 2022
BayWa AG
Baywa Q1 EBIT loss at 12.4 million euros
Baywa AG
Baywa gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Baywa AG:Group revenues are expected to increase significantly in FY 2016.Sees FY 2016 EBIT to improve slightly year on year.FY 2015 reported revenue 14.9 billion euros.FY 2015 reported EBIT 158.1 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 15.43 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 181.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Baywa AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
Baywa AG:Proposal to raise dividend for 2015 to 0.85 euros per share from 0.80 euros per share. Full Article
Baywa acquires majority stake in TFC Holland B.V.
Baywa AG:Acquires majority stake in TFC Holland B.V. .Has signed a purchase agreement on Feb. 1, 2016 to acquire 68.4 percent of shares in TFC Holland B.V. .Purchase price of 28.7 million euros has been agreed. Full Article
Baywa AG - German regulator investigates possible tractor cartel - Reuters
Baywa AG:Germany's anti-trust regulator said on Friday it was investigating a possible cartel of companies making agricultural machinery, particularly tractors. It did not name any targets of the probe. - RTRS.German agricultural trading group Baywa BYWGnx.DE said the cartel office had searched its headquarters earlier this week on suspicion that some of its employees were involved in anti-competitive agreements. - RTRS.Baywa said a court order showed several companies from the industry were being investigated, adding it was cooperating with the cartel office - RTRS. Full Article
Baywa AG says BayWa r.e. sells 27 MWp solar park in England to MEAG
Baywa AG:BayWa r.e. has sold Lynt Farm solar park with output of around 27 MWp to MEAG, asset manager of Munich Re.Closing took place on 31 Dec. 2015. Full Article
Baywa successfully places EUR 300 mln hybrid bond
* TOTAL OF €300 MILLION WAS PLACED WITH NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS Source text - http://bit.ly/2yq4eKU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)