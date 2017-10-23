Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Caixabank 9-month net profit at 1.49 bln euros

Oct 24 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA ::9-MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME 3.55 BILLION EUROS.9-MONTH NET PROFIT 1.49 BILLION EUROS.Q3 NET PROFIT 649 MILLION EUROS.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 1.20 BILLION EUROS.RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (ROTE) 8.0 PERCENT AT END-SEPT.COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO FULLY LOADED 11.7 PERCENT AT END-SEPT.NPLS 6.4 PERCENT AT END-SEPT.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA ::BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2.‍​.

Banco BIC sells whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI takeover

Banco BPI SA :Said on Tuesday it has received a notice from Banco BIC SA, stating that the bank has sold its whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI within takeover from Caixabank.

Caixabank to pay dividend of 0.03 euro/share gross

Caixabank SA : Says to pay out a dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.0337) per share gross on Sep. 30 .Says record date is Sep. 29, ex-dividend date is Sep. 27.

Spain's Caixabank says fully focused on BPI takeover

Spain's Caixabank : CEO says 100 percent focused on BPI takeover, important deal for the bank . CEO says would withdraw offer over BPI if voting cap was not removed . CEO says will not take "drastic" solutions over its branches network Further company coverage: [CABK.MC] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).

Caixabank confirms appointment of Jordi Gual as new chairman

Caixabank SA :Confirms that it appoints Jordi Gual Sole as new chairman of the board.

Caixabank says ECB gives it 4 months to address BPI's Angolan risks

Spain's Caixabank : Says ECB has suspended sanction process on Portuguese bank BPI's investment in Angolan bank BFA . Spain's Caixabank says ECB has given Caixabank four months to address risk associated with BPI investment in Angolan bank BFA . Spain's Caixabank says four month period will start when Caixabank's planned acquisition of BPI is completed . Caixabank, which owns 44 percent of BPI, offered nearly $2 billion to take full control of Portuguese lender in April. [nL5N17L0AN] Further company coverage: [CABK.MC] [BBPI.LS] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).

Caixabank closes Visa Europe stake sale with net gain of 115 mln euros

Caixabank SA :Says Visa Inc buys Visa Europe, net capital gain for Caixabank of 115 million euros ($129.6 million) in Q2.

SBI and Caixabank sign MOU

State Bank of India: Sbi- Caixabank of Spain signs mou with State Bank of India . Sbi - to expand banks' guarantee transaction businesses by jointly providing credit to Indian-Spanish joint ventures and Indian local enterprises .