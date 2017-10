Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CADI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets U.S. FDA nod for drug to treat depression

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd :‍Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for Desvenlafaxine extended-release tablets, which are used to treat major depression.Says drug will be manufactured at co's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya Ahmedabad‍​.

Cadila Healthcare says Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals gets U.S. FDA approval for Dextroamphetamine Sulfate Extended-Release capsules

June 29 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd ::Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals gets U.S. FDA final approval for Dextroamphetamine Sulfate Extended-release capsules.Says drug is used in treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and in treatment of narcolepsy.

Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for drug to treat migraine

June 19 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd :Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Eletriptan Hydrobromide tablets.Says drug will be used in treatment of migraine.Says drug will be produced at group's formulation facility at Pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad.

Cadila Healthcare gets U.S. FDA approval for mirtazapine orally disintegrating tablets USP

June 5 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd ::Says co gets final approval from U.S. FDA for mirtazapine orally disintegrating tablets USP.

Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms

May 23 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd ::Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp.Drug intended to relieve allergy symptoms; to be produced at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad.

Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for anti-hypertensive tablets

April 25 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd :Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for olmesartan medoxomil tablets.Says drug is an anti-hypertensive to be produced at group manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

Cadila Healthcare says Zydus signs deal with MMV to develop potential antimalarial drug

Cadila Healthcare Ltd: Zydus and Medicines for Malaria Venture sign agreement to develop potential new antimalarial drug .Zydus will lead development of novel compound and MMV will provide support.

Cadila Healthcare's Ahmedabad unit gets EIR from USFDA for Jan inspection

Cadila Healthcare Ltd : Manufacturing plant at SEZ, Ahmedabad gets EIR from the USFDA following inspection carried out in January 2016 . The receipt of EIR indicates the successful closure of the inspection points (483s) raised . Plant is a separate manufacturing unit and does not form a part of Moraiya formulations manufacturing facility .

Cadila Healthcare says co's Changodar facility gets EIR from USFDA

Cadila Healthcare Ltd : Co's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad has received EIR from USFDA following inspection in March . Topical plant does not form a part of the Moraiya formulations manufacturing plant . Receipt of EIR indicates the successful closure of the inspection points (483s) raised .

Cadila Healthcare's Zydus buys Issar Pharma's skin disorder drug

Cadila Healthcare Ltd : Zydus brand acquires Melgain from Issar Pharma in India . In India, Melgain will be marketed by Liva Healtchare . Zydus will have the option to launch Melgain in other global markets where it is unavailable .