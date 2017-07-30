Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments
Credit Agricole Egypt H1 profit rises
July 30 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT
Credit Agricole launches Amundi rights offering
Credit Agricole SA
Credit Agricole not interested in Carife, other Italian banks
Credit Agricole Deputy CEO Xavier Musca says: Not interested at present in CariFe or any other Italian bank Further company coverage: [CAGR.PA] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom). Full Article
Credit Agricole says Pioneer deal to boost its earnings
Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole says repurchased 97.7 pct of zero coupon bonds
Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole to issue exchangeable bonds for Eurazeo shares
Crédit Agricole, which holds approximatively 14.9 pct of share capital of Eurazeo
Credit Agricole says 83 pct shareholders take dividend in shares
Credit Agricole SA
Credit Agricole gives 2019 guidance
Credit Agricole SA:Says targets 2.5 pct revenue growth in 2019 vs 2015, 2019 net income at 4.2 bln euro vs 3.5 bln in 2015.Says targets return on tangible equity of more than 10 pct in 2019 vs 10 pct in 2015.Says aims for 900 mln euro annual cost savings by 2019, cost base to increase by 200 mln to 10.9 bln.Says targets 4.4 bln euro in investments by 2019.Says targets 2019 cost/income ratio below 60 pct.Says targets common equity tier one (CET 1) ratio above 11 pct by 2019 vs 11 pct in 2015.Says targets cet 1 ratio of 16 pct in 2019.Says targets dividend payout ratio of 50 pct in cash in 2016-2019. Full Article
Credit Agricole SA - EU investigating possible rigging of debt market, sources say - Reuters
Credit Agricole SA:EU antitrust regulators are investigating several banks for possible rigging of the $1.5 trillion government-sponsored bond market, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday - RTRS.The investigation is the latest in a series of actions against suspected wrongdoing in financial services, including alleged attempts to rig the markets for Libor and foreign exchange - RTRS.The European Commission has sent questionnaires asking about the price of supra-national, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) debt to a number of market participants, the sources said, confirming a Financial Times report on Tuesday - RTRS.Debt issuers in this market includes the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and agency borrowers such as the German-backed development bank KfW. Such bonds often covered by an implicit or explicit state guarantee - RTRS.IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported in January, quoting several sources, that four London-based traders of SSA debt were being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for possible manipulation of bond prices - RTRS.The sources said one worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, another at Credit Agricole, a third at Nomura and the fourth at Credit Suisse. All four had vacated their desks pending the outcome of the U.S. investigation, they said. The banks declined to comment at the time - RTRS.The FT said the EU probe probably started at the same time as Justice Department's. - RTRS. Full Article
