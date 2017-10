Cap SA (CAP.SN)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CAP allocates 5-year series H bonds

CAP SA : Said on Wednesday that it allocated series H five-year bonds of the total value of UF 3 million, the equivalent of approximately 78.67 billion Chilean pesos ($120.04 million) . The bonds bear 6.5 pct of interest rate per annum .The bond proceeds will be used to refinance the company's long-term and short-term bonds.

Invercap to sell stake in Novacero to CAP for $20 mln

Invercap SA : Said on Tuesday on Aug. 12 agreed to sell its stake in Novacero to CAP for $20 million . Both CAP and Novacero are companies associated to Invercap .After the operation CAP will hold 99.99 percent in Novacero.

CAP to propose dividend payment

CAP SA:To propose dividend of $0.03 per share.Dividend to be paid on April 28.