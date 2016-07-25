Edition:
Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

743.00INR
10:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.15 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs746.15
Open
Rs744.95
Day's High
Rs746.20
Day's Low
Rs736.20
Volume
227,403
Avg. Vol
531,817
52-wk High
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Latest Key Developments

Capital First raises 300 mln rupees via NCD issue
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Capital First Ltd : Co has raised 300 million rupees via NCD issue .  Full Article

Capital First seeks members' nod to buy shares of Parikarma Investments and Financial Services
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Capital First Ltd : Seeks members' nod to acquire shares of parikarma investments and financial services private limited . Seeks members' nod to approve investment limit up to inr 1bln . Seeks members' nod to approve prepayment of subordinate debt of inr 35 million availed from moonlight equity private limited . Seeks members' nod to grant loan to parikarma investments and financial services private limited .  Full Article

Capital First raises 800 mln rupees via NCD issue
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Capital First Ltd : Company has raised 800 million rupees by issue of NCD's on private placement basis .  Full Article

Capital First March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Capital First Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 475 million rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 5.58 billion rupees .  Full Article

Capital First Ltd News

BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs ‍​

* Says approved allotment of NCDs ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

