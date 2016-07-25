Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)
743.00INR
10:24am BST
Rs-3.15 (-0.42%)
Rs746.15
Rs744.95
Rs746.20
Rs736.20
227,403
531,817
Rs839.00
Rs465.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capital First raises 300 mln rupees via NCD issue
Capital First Ltd
Capital First seeks members' nod to buy shares of Parikarma Investments and Financial Services
Capital First Ltd
Capital First raises 800 mln rupees via NCD issue
Capital First Ltd
Capital First March-qtr consol profit rises
Capital First Ltd
BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs
* Says approved allotment of NCDs Source text - http://bit.ly/2fyhxh9 Further company coverage: