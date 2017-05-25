Card Factory PLC (CARDC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Card Factory says Q1 underlying group sales growth was +6.1%

May 25 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc ::Q1 underlying group sales growth was +6.1%.Q1 total reported sales growth of +4.9%, including impact of one extra trading day in prior year leap year.Q1 like-for-like store sales at upper end of targeted range of +1% to +3%.Q1 continued store roll out with 11 net new stores opened (Q1 FY17: 20).Says on track for target of c50 for full year.As at 30 April 2017, net debt had further reduced to £125.4m.

Card Factory announces special dividend of 15 pence/share

Card Factory Plc : Special dividend of 15 pence per share, reflecting group's strong cash generation . HY revenues up 4.8% to £169.2m . HY card factory like-for-like ("LFL") sales +0.2% (H1 FY16: +2.8%) . "Weakness of sterling and anticipated increases in national living wage remain most significant cost pressures on business" . Confident of delivering FY underlying profit before tax within range of analysts' current expectations of £80.9m to £83.0m . HY profit before tax growth of 7.3% to £27.6m (H1 FY16: £25.7m) . Trading in recent weeks has been similar to trends seen in first half . Remain confident of delivering full year underlying profit before tax within range of expectations .A number of additional initiatives are underway, particularly on delivering further supply chain efficiencies.

Card Factory says on track to meet FY forecasts

Card Factory Plc : H1 total sales growth of +4.8% (h1 fy16: +8.0%) . Card factory like-for-like sales growth of +0.2% (h1 fy16: +2.8%) . Confident of delivering full year underlying profit before tax within range of analysts' current expectations.

Card Factory says board's full-year expectations unchanged

Card Factory Plc : Total sales growth of 6.5% (Q1 FY16: +7.5%) . In Q1 ended 30 April 2016, revenue increased by +6.5% (Q1 FY16: +7.5%) . Continued store roll out with 20 net new stores opened (Q1 FY16: 19) . Strong pipeline of new store opportunities for remainder of financial year .Board's expectations for full financial year unchanged.

Card Factory PLC announces retirement and succession of CEO

Card Factory PLC:Announce the appointment of Karen Hubbard to the Board as CEO Designate, with effect from 22 February 2016.Says Karen will succeed Richard Hayes as CEO of Card Factory in mid-April.Says Richard will retire from the Board and leave the Group at the end of June 2016.