Inter Cars SA (CARP.WA)

Inter Cars March Revenue Down 5.4 Percent YoY

April 5 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::MARCH REVENUE 474.8 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 5.4 PERCENT YOY.Q1 REVENUE 1.23 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 1.7 PERCENT YOY.

Inter Cars Prelim FY Net Profit Down 6 Pct YoY

March 12 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY PRELIM FY NET PROFIT OF 216 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.PRELIM FY REVENUE 6.91 BILLION ZLOTYS .

Inter Cars Feb. Revenue Up 6 Percent YoY

March 9 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::FEB. REVENUE AT 374.8 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 6 PERCENT YOY.

Inter Cars Jan. Revenue Up 8% YoY

Feb 9 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::JAN. REVENUE AT 383.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 8% YOY.

Inter Cars Dec. Revenue Up 4.5% YoY

Jan 9 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::DEC. REVENUE AT 402.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 4.5 PERCENT YOY.FY 2017 REVENUE AT 5.32 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 11.2 PERCENT YOY.

Inter Cars Nov. Revenue Up 12.4 Percent YOY

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Inter Cars SA ::NOV. REVENUE 512.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 12.4 PERCENT YOY.

Inter Cars Q3 net profit down at 60 mln zlotys

Nov 21 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 60.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 67.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE WAS 1.77 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.49 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 83.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 85.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Inter Cars Sept. sales up 13.6 pct YR/YR

Oct 10 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY SEPTEMBER SALES OF 453 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 13.6 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR.

Inter Cars Aug. revenue up 15.9 pct yoy

Sept 5 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::AUGUST REVENUE AT 457.1 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 15.9 PERCENT YOY.

Inter Cars Q2 net profit shrinks to 55.3 mln zlotys

Sept 1 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::Q2 REVENUE 1.67 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.56 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 55.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 63.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 79.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.