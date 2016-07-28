Edition:
United Kingdom

Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)

CARR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.79EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.79
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,707,241
52-wk High
€24.46
52-wk Low
€16.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carrefour says China assets could be consolidated with local players
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Carrefour Sa :CEO says Chinese assets could be the subject of consolidation, perhaps involving local players, as in Brazil.  Full Article

Avanquest signs contract with Carrefour
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Avanquest SA : Signs contract with Carrefour in the field of the internet of things concerning technology "myDevices" . Practical application of the agreement will be announced in the coming weeks Further company coverage: [AVQ.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).  Full Article

Carrefour to propose FY 2015 dividend of 0.70 euro per share
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Carrefour SA:To propose FY 2015 dividend of 0.70 euro per share vs 0.68 euro a year ago.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Carrefour SA News

Brazilian police say France's Casino bribed officials -reports

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazilian federal police have sent a report to the country's top appeals court alleging that French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, owner of Brazilian retailer GPA, paid bribes to the wife of a government official to block a deal promoted by a major shareholder, Brazilian media reported on Monday.

» More CARR.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials