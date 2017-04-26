Edition:
United Kingdom

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR_u.TO)

CAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

34.74CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$34.75
Open
$34.77
Day's High
$34.86
Day's Low
$34.62
Volume
250,371
Avg. Vol
192,903
52-wk High
$34.87
52-wk Low
$28.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CAPREIT CEO Thomas Schwartz says diagnosed with prostate cancer
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 

April 25 (Reuters) - CAPREIT :CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition.CAPREIT - in a letter to employees, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz, advised that he has been recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.Schwartz will be taking some time to focus on his health and treatment over next few months.Schwartz intends to remain very engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer, during this period.  Full Article

CAPREIT acquires townhome property in London, Ontario
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Deal for approximately $22.5 million .Deal financed with its acquisition and operating credit facility.  Full Article

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says qtrly NFFO per basic unit $0.455
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says qtrly NFFO per basic unit $0.455.  Full Article

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says agreed to sell 4.6 mln units
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at price of $32.20/unit . Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces public unit financing of $150mm .Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at a price of $32.20 per unit.  Full Article

Capreit announces increase in monthly cash distributions
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Capreit : Approved a 2.5 pct increase in monthly cash distributions to $0.1042 per unit, or $1.25 per unit on an annualized basis .Capreit announces increase in monthly cash distributions.  Full Article

CAPREIT buys townhome and MHC Properties
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : CAPREIT further diversifies portfolio with purchase of high quality townhome and MHC Properties .Says paid $10.0 million for property.  Full Article

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT reports Q1 results
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : CAPREIT reports continued growth and strong operating performance in first quarter of 2016 . Q1 revenue rose 12.9 percent .Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly basic normalized funds from operations per unit $0.409.  Full Article

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust acquires Greater Toronto Area Townhome Property
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Completed the acquisition of a residential townhome property in Markham, Ontario.Paid approximately $16.4 million for the property, financed with its Acquisition and Operating credit facility.  Full Article

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust completed the acquisition of a portfolio of four apartment properties
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Completed the acquisition of a portfolio of four apartment properties well located in Victoria, British Columbia totaling 169 suites.Purchase price of approximately $29.0 million was funded by the assumption of a $3.0 million mortgage maturing in February 2020.  Full Article

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces December 2015 distribution
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Says December 2015 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.10167 per Unit.Distribution will be payable on January 15, 2016 to Unitholders of record on December 31.  Full Article

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-CAPREIT to buy portfolio of three apartment properties in the Netherlands​

Aug 18 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

» More CAR_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials