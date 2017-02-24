Edition:
United Kingdom

Cascades Inc (CAS.TO)

CAS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.23CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.22 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
$16.01
Open
$15.93
Day's High
$16.25
Day's Low
$15.93
Volume
140,855
Avg. Vol
228,266
52-wk High
$18.20
52-wk Low
$10.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cascades Sonoco invests $16 mln to expand Birmingham facility
Friday, 24 Feb 2017 

Cascades Inc : Cascades sonoco-announced investment of approximately $16 million for expansion of its existing Birmingham, Ala., facility .Cascades sonoco - installation of new equipment and expansion in facility will begin early this year, start-up is expected in q2 of 2018.  Full Article

Cascades Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 excluding items
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Cascades Inc : Cascades continues to improve its results for the second quarter of 2016 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 excluding items . Q2 sales c$998 million versus I/B/E/S VIEW C$1.03 billion . Do not expect Q3 results to match record performance achieved during q3 of last year .Net debt of $1,664 million as at June 30, 2016 (compared to $1,684 million as at march 31, 2016).  Full Article

Cascades Inc will build new tissue converting plant in Scappoose, Oregon
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Cascades Inc : Will build a new tissue converting plant in Scappoose, Oregon .US$64 million investment includes new converting lines that are scheduled for commissioning at end of Q1 of 2017.  Full Article

Cascades Inc declares dividend
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 

Cascades Inc:Declares quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share to be paid Dec. 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 27.  Full Article

Cascades Inc News

CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures dip as world equity rally fades

Sept 13 Canada's main stock index was set for a lower opening after posting its biggest advance in three months in the previous session as a global equity rally showed signs of fading, with disappointment over the timing of Apple's iPhone release.

Earnings vs. Estimates

