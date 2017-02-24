Cascades Inc (CAS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cascades Sonoco invests $16 mln to expand Birmingham facility

Cascades Inc : Cascades sonoco-announced investment of approximately $16 million for expansion of its existing Birmingham, Ala., facility .Cascades sonoco - installation of new equipment and expansion in facility will begin early this year, start-up is expected in q2 of 2018.

Cascades Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 excluding items

Cascades Inc : Cascades continues to improve its results for the second quarter of 2016 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 excluding items . Q2 sales c$998 million versus I/B/E/S VIEW C$1.03 billion . Do not expect Q3 results to match record performance achieved during q3 of last year .Net debt of $1,664 million as at June 30, 2016 (compared to $1,684 million as at march 31, 2016).

Cascades Inc will build new tissue converting plant in Scappoose, Oregon

Cascades Inc : Will build a new tissue converting plant in Scappoose, Oregon .US$64 million investment includes new converting lines that are scheduled for commissioning at end of Q1 of 2017.

Cascades Inc declares dividend

Cascades Inc:Declares quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share to be paid Dec. 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 27.