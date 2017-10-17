Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)
Casino confirms 2017 targets, says no demands from Amazon over its purchasing centre
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Casino
Casino eyes H1 group operating growth of 20 pct - CFO
July 13 (Reuters) - Casino
Casino buys back 333 mln euros in bonds
Casino SA
Casino CFO says 2016 capex of 400-450 mln euros in France "realistic"
Casino
Casino CFO confident on French profit goal
Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call: Says that any lag from target of achieving 1.5 percent like-for-like sales growth in France in 2016 would be offset by margin improvements. . "We are keeping our French profit goal because we have enough levers in case of a (sales) lag to compendate with improved margins, costs" CFO says .Casino has said it was confirming its target for French operating profit of 500 million euros in 2016, subject of the pursuit of consumption trends.. Full Article
Rallye H1 result group share turns to profit of 1.22 bln euros
Rallye SA
Cnova contemplates reorganization of brazilian activities within Via Varejo
Cnova Nv
Casino SA intends to launch cash tender offer for Cnova NV shares
Casino SA : Intention to launch a voluntary cash tender offer on outstanding shares of cnova n.v. ("cnova") held by public shareholders . Offer price of us$5.50, hence a maximum consideration of us$196m . Transaction aims at simplifying casino group's structure and would allow cnova to refocus, through cdiscount, on e-commerce in france .Tender offer price would represent a 82% premium to last unaffected share price. Full Article
Casino Guichard Perrachon to sell its Big C Vietnam business to Thai conglomerate Central Group for 1 billion euros
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA:Is to sell its Big C Vietnam business to Thai conglomerate Central Group for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) including debt. Full Article
Casino Guichard Perrachon complets disposal of its stake in Big C Supercenter PCL
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA:Completes disposal of its stake in Big C Supercenter PCL, listed in Thailand to one of subsidiaries of TCC group.Disposal proceeds amount to 3.1 billion euros. Full Article
Brazilian police say France's Casino bribed officials -reports
SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazilian federal police have sent a report to the country's top appeals court alleging that French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, owner of Brazilian retailer GPA, paid bribes to the wife of a government official to block a deal promoted by a major shareholder, Brazilian media reported on Monday.