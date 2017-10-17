Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Casino confirms 2017 targets, says no demands from Amazon over its purchasing centre

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Casino :Says confirms financial targets for 2017.Casino finance director says there has been a lot of "fake news" concerning Amazon and retailers.Finance director says Amazon has not made any demands to Casino regarding using its purchasing center.

Casino eyes H1 group operating growth of 20 pct - CFO

July 13 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells analysts::Group expects H1 2017 group operating profit to increase by 20 percent versus H1 2016.CFO specifies H1 2016 will be on re-stated basis.Casino cfo says expects H1 2017 French operating profit, including real estate, to be above 115 million euros.Casino cfo says not changing target for French hypermarkets this year, which is to break-even.

Casino buys back 333 mln euros in bonds

Casino SA : The public bond tender offer launched on Sept. 20 allows Casino to buy back respectively 150 million euros, 95.2 million euros and 88.1 million euros of the bonds maturing in August 2019, January 2023 and August 2026, or a cumulated nominal amount of 333.3 million euros. .This bond tender offer has no material impact on financial expenses in 2016 and will improve 2017 financial result by 10 million euros..

Casino CFO says 2016 capex of 400-450 mln euros in France "realistic"

Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a news conference :capex of 400-450 million euros in france in 2016 "realistic".

Casino CFO confident on French profit goal

Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call: Says that any lag from target of achieving 1.5 percent like-for-like sales growth in France in 2016 would be offset by margin improvements. . "We are keeping our French profit goal because we have enough levers in case of a (sales) lag to compendate with improved margins, costs" CFO says .Casino has said it was confirming its target for French operating profit of 500 million euros in 2016, subject of the pursuit of consumption trends..

Rallye H1 result group share turns to profit of 1.22 bln euros

Rallye SA : Reports H1 net sales of 20.03 billion euros ($22.2 billion)versus 21.91 billion euros a year ago . H1 EBITDA is 666 million euros versus 793 million euros year ago . H1 net profit group share is 1.22 billion euros versus a loss of 80 million euros a year ago . To pay an interim dividend of 1.56 euros per share . Decrease of Rallye's cost of net financial debt to 50 million euros, compared to 57 million euros in H1 2015 .Confirms 500 million euro objective for annual COI in France.

Cnova contemplates reorganization of brazilian activities within Via Varejo

Cnova Nv : Reg-Cnova n.v. : cnova n.v. Contemplates reorganization of its brazilian activities within via varejo . It has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("mou") with via varejo s.a. . Deal regarding a possible reorganization of its brazilian subsidiary, cnova brazil, within via varejo. . Cnova would receive 97 million of its own shares currently held by via varejo and cash consideration ranging from usd 32 million to usd 49 million . Via varejo would reimburse a debt currently owed by cnova brazil to cnova equivalent to approximately usd 127 million . Parties expect to reach a definitive agreement with respect to proposed transaction by beginning of q3 .Cnova's parent casino would make an offer to purchase outstanding ordinary shares of cnova from its public shareholders.

Casino SA intends to launch cash tender offer for Cnova NV shares

Casino SA : Intention to launch a voluntary cash tender offer on outstanding shares of cnova n.v. ("cnova") held by public shareholders . Offer price of us$5.50, hence a maximum consideration of us$196m . Transaction aims at simplifying casino group's structure and would allow cnova to refocus, through cdiscount, on e-commerce in france .Tender offer price would represent a 82% premium to last unaffected share price.

Casino Guichard Perrachon to sell its Big C Vietnam business to Thai conglomerate Central Group for 1 billion euros

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA:Is to sell its Big C Vietnam business to Thai conglomerate Central Group for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) including debt.

Casino Guichard Perrachon complets disposal of its stake in Big C Supercenter PCL

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA:Completes disposal of its stake in Big C Supercenter PCL, listed in Thailand to one of subsidiaries of TCC group.Disposal proceeds amount to 3.1 billion euros.