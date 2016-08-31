Edition:
United Kingdom

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd (CATJ.J)

CATJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,319.00ZAc
12:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
1,320.00
Open
1,320.00
Day's High
1,320.00
Day's Low
1,319.00
Volume
33
Avg. Vol
147,470
52-wk High
1,406.00
52-wk Low
1,045.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Caxton and CTP Publishers FY HEPS up 7 pct to 116.4 cents
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Caxton And CTP Publishers And Printers Ltd : FY revenue showed a marginal growth of 2.3 pct to 6.40 bln rand . FY headline earnings per share of 116.4 cents ,an increase of 7 pct . FY adjusted headline earnings per share declined by 5.1 pct . Has declared a dividend of 70.0 cents (2015: 65.0 cents) per ordinary share (gross) .Preference dividend of 570 cents per share (gross) for year ending June 30 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd News

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand firmer after court ruling, stocks dip

* Share slip, with Caxton down more than 6 pct (Updates figures, adds background, quotes)

» More CATJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials