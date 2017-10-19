CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capitaland says unit received approval in-principle to list & quote S$500 mln notes on SGX-ST​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::Singapore Exchange Securities Trading gave unit approval in-principle for listing & quotation of S$500 million notes on SGX-ST​.

Capitaland says Ascott acquired hotel in Silicon Valley, California​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::The Ascott Limited is investing S$81.5 million to acquire and refurbish The Domain Hotel in Silicon Valley, California​.

Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​ in Singapore

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd :In Singapore, Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market​.In china, property cooling measures implemented by chinese government are starting to impact average residential prices and transacted volumes.For second half of 2017, group has over 3,000 launch-ready units.‍"Raffles city Chongqing is also on-track to open by phases starting from second half of 2018​".

CapitaLand Ltd Q2 total PATMI S$579.3 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::Group revenue for 2Q 2017 of S$992.4 million was 12.3 pct lower than 2Q 2016.Total PATMI of S$579.3 million in 2Q 2017, a 97 pct increase as compared with 2Q 2016​.

Capitalandannounces acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC

July 24 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited ::Acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC.Deal for a total cash consideration of usd33.7 million (approximately sgd46.7 million).Seller is a party unrelated to Capitaland..Acquisition not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets or eps of Capitaland Group for FY ending 31 december 2017.Unit has entered into a membership interest purchase agreement for acquisition from Synergy Global Holding Corp.Deal for acquisition from Synergy Global of 80% of issued and outstanding membership interests in Synergy Global Housing.

Capitaland Ltd unit to acquire 60 pct interest in QSA Group​

July 5 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd ::Unit Ascott International Management entered into agreement to acquire ordinary shares representing an additional 60 pct interest in QSA Group​.Deal for a cash consideration of A$193 million.Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on eps of capitaland group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017.

Capitaland's unit expands mall network with 3 new management contracts in China

June 28 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd :Capitaland's mall network expansion strategy scores again with three new management contracts in China.

CapitaLand undertakes concurrent acquisition and divestment of Shanghai office buildings

June 1 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:Capitaland Concurrently Acquires And Divests Shanghai Office Buildings Of Value Rmb4.2 Billion.entered into agreements with unrelated parties to acquire Guozheng center.deal for agreed property value of rmb2.64 billion (s$535 million).divestment is expected to generate net profits of approximately s$85 million.divesting innov tower to a party unrelated to capitaland at an agreed property value of rmb1.56 billion.

Capitaland Ltd updates on outlook

Capitaland Ltd : "Outlook for office occupancy and rental is expected to be muted" . "CapitaLand expects impact of property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market" . "Expects property cooling measures implemented by chinese government to have some impact on residential market going forward" ."We face an uncertain and unpredictable operating environment and economic headwinds in Singapore and China, our core markets".

Capitaland says Q4 revenue S$1.85 billion vs S$1.74 billion

Capitaland Ltd : Board is pleased to propose a dividend of 10 singapore cents a share . Q4 revenue s$ 1.85 billion versus s$1.74 billion .q4 total patmi s$430.5 million versus s$247.7 million.