CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI)
3.68SGD
24 Oct 2017
$-0.03 (-0.81%)
$3.71
$3.71
$3.71
$3.68
3,942,300
9,288,584
$3.88
$2.96
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capitaland says unit received approval in-principle to list & quote S$500 mln notes on SGX-ST
Capitaland says Ascott acquired hotel in Silicon Valley, California
Capitaland expects property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market in Singapore
CapitaLand Ltd Q2 total PATMI S$579.3 mln
Capitalandannounces acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC
Capitaland Ltd unit to acquire 60 pct interest in QSA Group
Capitaland's unit expands mall network with 3 new management contracts in China
CapitaLand undertakes concurrent acquisition and divestment of Shanghai office buildings
June 1 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:Capitaland Concurrently Acquires And Divests Shanghai Office Buildings Of Value Rmb4.2 Billion.entered into agreements with unrelated parties to acquire Guozheng center.deal for agreed property value of rmb2.64 billion (s$535 million).divestment is expected to generate net profits of approximately s$85 million.divesting innov tower to a party unrelated to capitaland at an agreed property value of rmb1.56 billion. Full Article
Capitaland Ltd updates on outlook
Capitaland says Q4 revenue S$1.85 billion vs S$1.74 billion
BRIEF-Capitaland says unit received approval in-principle to list & quote S$500 mln notes on SGX-ST
* Singapore Exchange Securities Trading gave unit approval in-principle for listing & quotation of S$500 million notes on SGX-ST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)