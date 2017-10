Callidus Capital Corp (CBL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Callidus Capital Corp increases dividend by 20 pct

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus Capital Corporation announces a 20 pct increase in dividend to $1.20 per year per common share and declares monthly dividend .Callidus Capital Corp says increases dividend from $1.00 per common share per year to $1.20 per common share per year.

Callidus Capital increases substantial issuer bid price to $16.50/share,sets new expiry date

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus Capital Corporation increases the substantial issuer bid price to $16.50 per share and sets a new expiry date . Under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by Callidus is CDN $58.9 million .Callidus will pay an additional $0.40 per common share to all shareholders who have previously tendered their shares.

Callidus capital q2 earnings per share $0.73

Callidus Capital Corp : Callidus capital reports results for second quarter 2016 . Q2 earnings per share $0.73 . Q2 revenue of $45.9 million, up 17% .Q2 earnings per share c$0.23 excluding items.

Callidus Capital increases the substantial issuer bid price by over 10 pct

Callidus Capital Corp : Under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by Callidus is C$55.4 million . Increasing purchase price under its offer for purchase,cancellation by Callidus of 3.6 million of shares to $15.50 per share from $14 per share .Increases the substantial issuer bid price by over 10% and sets a new expiry date.

Callidus Capital increases the substantial issuer bid price by over 10 pct

Callidus Capital Corp : Under revised offer, aggregate maximum purchase price payable by Callidus is C$55.4 million . Increasing purchase price under its offer for purchase,cancellation by Callidus of 3.6 million of shares to $15.50 per share from $14 per share .Increases the substantial issuer bid price by over 10% and sets a new expiry date.

Callidus Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.34

Callidus Capital Corp : Q1 earnings per share (diluted) $0.34 . Q1 revenue of $49.5 million increased 41% from Q1 2015 .Callidus capital reports first quarter 2016 results.

Callidus Capital Corp declares April 2016 dividend

Callidus Capital Corp:Says will pay a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.175 per common share.Dividend will be paid on or before April 20.Record date as on March 31.

Callidus Capital Corp declares January 2016 dividend

Callidus Capital Corp:Company will pay a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.175 per common share of the Company to holders of Common Shares of record on December 31, 2015.Dividend will be paid on or before January 20, 2016.