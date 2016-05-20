Edition:
Close Brothers Group PLC (CBRO.L)

CBRO.L on London Stock Exchange

1,401.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,401.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
347,461
52-wk High
1,715.00
52-wk Low
1,222.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Close Brothers Group says Q3 loan book up 4 pct
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Close Brothers Group Plc : "banking division continues to see robust demand for our specialist lending services" . Return on net loan book remains strong, as both net interest margin and bad debt ratio have remained broadly in line with first half . Loan book increased 4.0% in quarter and is up 8.2% year to date to £6.2 billion . Winterflood's business remains sensitive to an unpredictable market. . Total client assets increased 2% to £9.3 billion .Confident in delivering a satisfactory outcome for full year.  Full Article

