Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 

July 13 (Reuters) - Cogeco Communications Inc :Q3 earnings per share C$1.55.Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54.Cogeco Communications Inc qtrly revenue increased by $24.9 million, or 4.6%, to reach $565.2 million.Cogeco Communications Inc - quarterly eligible dividend of $0.43 per share was declared, an increase of 10.3% compared to same period of fiscal 2016.Cogeco Communications Inc - expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be between $2.30 billion and $2.33 billion.Cogeco Communications Inc - expects fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be between $1,025 million and $1,050 million.Cogeco Communications Inc - all figures in canadian dollars.  Full Article

Cogeco Communications reports Q3 loss $7.89
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Cogeco Communications Inc : Qtrly loss $7.89 . Q3 revenue increased by $23.8 million, or 4.6 percent, to $540.3 million . Canadian broadband services revenue was stable as a result of rate increases implemented in february 2016 . Expects FY 2017 revenue to grow between 2 percent and 2.5 percent, adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2 and 3 percent .Operating margin(1) decreased to 45 percent from 46.4 percent in Q3 of fiscal 2016.  Full Article

Cogeco Cable Canada updates its name to become Cogeco Connexion
Wednesday, 13 Jan 2016 

Cogeco Cable Inc:Announce that it will now be offering its services under the name Cogeco Connexion.  Full Article

