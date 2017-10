Corestate Capital Holding SA (CCAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corestate acquires former headquarter of perfume brand 4711 in Cologne, Germany

Oct 20 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA :DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ACQUIRES FORMER HEADQUARTER OF PERFUME BRAND 4711 IN COLOGNE, GERMANY.

CORESTATE announces closing of the acquisition of ATOS Capital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA :DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF ATOS CAPITAL.‍SHARE CAPITAL WAS INCREASED BY ISSUANCE OF 242,544 NEW SHARES AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND​.

Corestate Capital Holding sees 2018 adj net income of at least 110 million euros

Sept 11 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA ::‍FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018: RECURRING FEE INCOME WILL ACCOUNT FOR APPROX. 85%-90% OF EXPECTED AGGREGATE REVENUES AND GAINS​.INTENTION TO APPLY FOR A LISTING ON REGULATED MARKET (PRIME STANDARD) OF STOCK EXCHANGE IN FRANKFURT AM MAIN.EXPECTS AGGREGATE REVENUES AND GAINS* IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 OF AT LEAST EUR 230 MILLION.OUTLOOK 2018: AN ADJUSTED EBITDA* OF AT LEAST EUR 145 MILLION AND AN ADJUSTED NET INCOME** OF AT LEAST EUR 110 MILLION.

Corestate buys Helvetic Fianncial Services, raises guidance

July 1 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding SA :Acquisition of Helvetic Financial Services AG and integration of Hannover Leasing Group; guidance 2017 for net income raised to eur 85-90 million.

Corestate Capital Holding sells student housing asset in Vienna

Corestate Capital Holding SA : Corestate sells Austria's largest student housing asset in Vienna .Sells Austria's largest student housing asset to a fund vehicle launched on fund platform of universal-investment on behalf of bayerische versorgungskammer.

Corestate goes public

Corestate Capital Holding Sa : Corestate goes public . Listing of Corestate shares is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2016, on Frankfurt stock exchange .All 12,610,681 shares shall be included to trading on Frankfurt Stock exchange via entry standard.