Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)

Computacenter Plc : Says interim results for six months ended 30 June 2016 . Interim dividend 7.2 pence per share . Says challenging H1 for UK business due to a reduction in services volumes driving a decline in services, hardware margins . Says profit performance from French business significantly ahead of management's expectations . Says due to decrease in profitability, adjusted diluted earnings per share down 10.0 percent to 15.3 pence (H1 2015: 17.0 pence) in H1 2016 . Says H1 profit before tax of 23.6 million stg, a decrease of 66.6 per cent in actual currency (H1 2015: 70.7 million stg) . Says H1 diluted earnings per share decreased by 73.0 per cent to 13.2 pence for period (H1 2015: 48.8 pence) . Says H1 adjusted services revenue down 1.2 per cent on a constant currency basis to 498.0 million stg, . Says h1 adjusted services revenue increased by 1.8 per cent in actual currency 2 (H1 2015: 489.2 million stg) . Says interim dividend of 7.2 pence per share . Says net funds 3 at 30 june 2016 was 96.6 million stg compared to 44.9 million stg at June 30 2015 . Says first half of 2016 finished slightly better than we had anticipated at time of our Q1 trading update in April 2016 .Says board expects full year to show modest progress in our adjusted profit before tax, as compared to 2015.