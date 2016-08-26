Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)
986.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
986.50
--
--
--
--
112,857
1,094.00
702.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Computacenter expects modest progress in FY adj pretax profit
Computacenter Plc
No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Sept. 14
LONDON, Sept 12 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.48 BBA Aviation 3.81 (U.S. cents) Computacenter 7.4 Derwent London 13.
- 2 quality FTSE 250 stocks to buy after today's results?
- These 3 stocks could be today's biggest blue-chip bargains
- Are SKY PLC, Computacenter plc & Ladbrokes PLC Must-Buy Stocks After Today's Updates?
- Should You Buy After Recent Falls In HSBC Holdings plc, Computacenter plc & Sports Direct International Plc?
- Are Senior plc, William Hill plc, Computacenter plc & Ladbrokes PLC About To Issue Profit Warnings?
- Why Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC, Computacenter plc And Serco Group plc Are Rising Today