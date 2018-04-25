CCC SA (CCCP.WA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCC Unit Buys Shoe Express In Romania For EUR 33 Million

April 25 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::SIGNS DEAL AND THROUGH ITS UNIT BUYS 100% OF SHOE EXPRESS SA BASED IN ROMANIA FOR EUR 33 MILLION.SHOE EXPRESS RUNS ALL STORES UNDER CCC BRAND IN ROMANIA.TILL NOW STORES OPERATED UNDER FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH CO.CO INFORMED ABOUT NON-BINDING TERM SHEET ON DEAL IN DECEMBER, 2017 nL8N1OP095.

CCC March Revenue Down 19.3 Pct YoY

April 3 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::MARCH 2018 REVENUE AT 254.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 19.3 PERCENT YOY.PRELIM Q1 REVENUE AT OVER 692.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3.8% YOY.

CCC Prelim FY Net Profit Down 4 Pct YoY

March 13 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY PRELIM FY NET PROFIT OF 303 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.PRELIM FY REVENUE 4.19 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 31.7 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.PRELIM FY EBITDA 502 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 12 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.PRELIM FY OPERATING PROFIT 405 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 8.4 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR.

CCC Feb. Revenue Down 4.9 Pct YoY

March 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::FEB. REVENUE 193.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 4.9 PERCENT YOY.

CCC Jan. Revenue Up 21.1% YoY

Feb 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::JAN. REVENUE 243.3 MILLION ZLOTYS , UP 21.1 PERCENT YOY.

CCC Dec. Revenue 467.8 Million Zlotys, Up 41.9 Percent YR/YR

Jan 2 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::DEC. REVENUE 467.8 MILLION ZLOTYS , UP 41.9 PERCENT YOY.

CCC Plans To Buy Stores In Romania, Eyes Georgia And Kazakhstan

Dec 25(Reuters) - CCC SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET TO BUY PEERAJ BRANDS INTERNATIONAL SRL, WHICH OPERATES CCC STORES IN ROMANIA, AND A COMPANY LINKED WITH SUCH ACTIVITY SHOE EXPRESS SRL.ALSO IT HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT CONCERNING THE OPENING OF CCC STORES IN GEORGIA AND KAZAKHSTAN BY PEERAJ .THE TOTAL PRICE TO BE PAID BY CCC IS 33 MILLION EUROS.PEERAJ OPERATES 54 STORES UNDER CCC BRAND .

CCC Nov. Revenue 426.4 Million Zlotys, Up 27 Percent YR/YR

Dec 1 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::NOV. REVENUE 426.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 27 PERCENT YOY.

CCC Q3 net profit jumps to 38.6 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 38.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 52.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 25.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .9-MONTH GROSS MARGIN 50.9% VERSUS 52.1% YEAR AGO.

CCC prelim. Q3 net profit up at 41.2 mln zlotys

Nov 9 (Reuters) - CCC SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS PRELIMINARY Q3 REVENUE WAS 987.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 48.5 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.PRELIMINARY Q3 EBITDA WAS 81.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 74.7 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.PRELIMINARY Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 41.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 303.9 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.