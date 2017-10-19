Edition:
Carnival PLC (CCL.L)

CCL.L on London Stock Exchange

4,970.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,970.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
614,018
52-wk High
5,435.00
52-wk Low
3,733.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carnival Corporation & Plc Q2 dividend $0.45 per share
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp :Carnival corporation & plc announces second quarterly dividend increase in 2017.Announced a 12 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share from previous dividend amount of $0.40 per share​.  Full Article

Causeway Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 pct passive stake in Carnival PLC
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Carnival Plc :Causeway Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Carnival PLC, as of December 31, 2016 - SEC FILING.  Full Article

Carnival Corporation signs agreement with Shell
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Carnival Corporation : Signs agreement with shell to fuel world's first LNG-powered cruise ships . Shell will supply co's AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises brands with fuel for two new LNG-powered ships expected to launch in 2019 . 2 of new LNG-powered ships designated for Cruise Brand, Carnival Cruise Line, with delivery dates expected in 2020 and 2022 . Remaining two vessels will also be built for Costa Cruises and Aida Cruises brands and are expected to enter service in 2021 .One new ship is designated for P&O Cruises UK with an expected delivery date in 2020.  Full Article

Carnival corporation & plc reports record third quarter earnings
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Carnival Corp : Carnival corporation & plc reports record third quarter earnings . Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.93 . Q3 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion . Q3 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.59 . Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.33 to $3.37 . Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 3.5 percent . Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 . Continues to expect full year 2016 net revenue yields to be up approximately 3.5 percent compared to prior year, on a constant currency basis . "since june, booking volumes for first half of next year are lower than prior year, as there is less inventory remaining for sale" . Q4 constant currency net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD (Available Lower Berth Day)are expected to be higher by about 1 percent compared to prior year . FY2016 earnings per share view $3.35, revenue view $16.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . At this time, cumulative advance bookings for first half of next year are ahead of prior year at considerably higher prices . Since June, booking volumes for first half of next year are lower than prior year . Continues to expect FY net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd to be up about 1.5 percent compared to prior year, on a constant currency basis . "we are well on track to deliver nearly 25 percent earnings growth in 2016".  Full Article

Carnival Corporation to build three new lng-powered cruise ships with Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Carnival Corporation : To Build Three New Lng Powered cruise ships with Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku . New ship for P&O Cruises UK will be built by Meyer Werft at its shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, with an expected delivery date in 2020 .Now has agreements in place to build seven lng-powered cruise ships across four of its 10 global cruise brands in coming years.  Full Article

Carnival Corp and Port Everglades extend agreement to 2030
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Carnival Corp : Carnival Corporation and Port Everglades extend landmark agreement to 2030 . As part of addendum, Carnival Corporation will have preferential use of Cruise Terminal 4 .As part of long-term agreement, has preferential use of 3 additional terminals, Cruise Terminals 2, 21 and 26, and one additional terminal.  Full Article

Fathom announces partnership with Airbnb
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Carnival PLC : Beginning Friday, people who sign up to become new host with Airbnb to get $250 credit for Fathom Cruise to Dominican Republic or Cuba .Fathom, along with Airbnb, have partnered for a "give and get" opportunity for new Airbnb hosts in U.S.  Full Article

Carnival Plc appoints board member
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Carnival Plc : Helen Deeble, CEO of P&O Ferries Division Holdings Ltd, has been appointed to company's board of directors .Co has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share.  Full Article

Carnival Corporation announces quarterly dividend
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Carnival Corp : Carnival Corporation & Plc names Helen Deeble to board of directors, announces quarterly dividend . Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35per share .Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35per share.  Full Article

Carnival plc declares dividend
Thursday, 14 Jan 2016 

Carnival plc:Declared a dividend of $0.30 per share.The company's board of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of February 19, 2016, and a payment date of March 11, 2016.  Full Article

