Carnival PLC (CCL.L)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp :Carnival corporation & plc announces second quarterly dividend increase in 2017.Announced a 12 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share from previous dividend amount of $0.40 per share​.

Carnival Plc :Causeway Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Carnival PLC, as of December 31, 2016 - SEC FILING.

Carnival Corporation : Signs agreement with shell to fuel world's first LNG-powered cruise ships . Shell will supply co's AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises brands with fuel for two new LNG-powered ships expected to launch in 2019 . 2 of new LNG-powered ships designated for Cruise Brand, Carnival Cruise Line, with delivery dates expected in 2020 and 2022 . Remaining two vessels will also be built for Costa Cruises and Aida Cruises brands and are expected to enter service in 2021 .One new ship is designated for P&O Cruises UK with an expected delivery date in 2020.

Carnival Corp : Carnival corporation & plc reports record third quarter earnings . Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.93 . Q3 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.06 billion . Q3 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.59 . Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.33 to $3.37 . Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 3.5 percent . Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 . Continues to expect full year 2016 net revenue yields to be up approximately 3.5 percent compared to prior year, on a constant currency basis . "since june, booking volumes for first half of next year are lower than prior year, as there is less inventory remaining for sale" . Q4 constant currency net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD (Available Lower Berth Day)are expected to be higher by about 1 percent compared to prior year . FY2016 earnings per share view $3.35, revenue view $16.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . At this time, cumulative advance bookings for first half of next year are ahead of prior year at considerably higher prices . Since June, booking volumes for first half of next year are lower than prior year . Continues to expect FY net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd to be up about 1.5 percent compared to prior year, on a constant currency basis . "we are well on track to deliver nearly 25 percent earnings growth in 2016".

Carnival Corporation : To Build Three New Lng Powered cruise ships with Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku . New ship for P&O Cruises UK will be built by Meyer Werft at its shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, with an expected delivery date in 2020 .Now has agreements in place to build seven lng-powered cruise ships across four of its 10 global cruise brands in coming years.

Carnival Corp : Carnival Corporation and Port Everglades extend landmark agreement to 2030 . As part of addendum, Carnival Corporation will have preferential use of Cruise Terminal 4 .As part of long-term agreement, has preferential use of 3 additional terminals, Cruise Terminals 2, 21 and 26, and one additional terminal.

Carnival PLC : Beginning Friday, people who sign up to become new host with Airbnb to get $250 credit for Fathom Cruise to Dominican Republic or Cuba .Fathom, along with Airbnb, have partnered for a "give and get" opportunity for new Airbnb hosts in U.S.

Carnival Plc : Helen Deeble, CEO of P&O Ferries Division Holdings Ltd, has been appointed to company's board of directors .Co has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share.

Carnival Corp : Carnival Corporation & Plc names Helen Deeble to board of directors, announces quarterly dividend . Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35per share .Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35per share.

Carnival plc:Declared a dividend of $0.30 per share.The company's board of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of February 19, 2016, and a payment date of March 11, 2016.