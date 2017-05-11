Cameco Corp (CCO.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cameco Corp appoints Brian Reilly as Cameco's COO
May 11 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp
Cameco Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
Cameco Corp
Cameco posts Q2 revenue C$466 mln vs C$565 mln
Cameco Corp
Cameco port hope conversion facility workers accept new collective agreement
Cameco Corp: Cameco port hope conversion facility workers accept new collective agreement . Cameco Corp says unionized employees at Cameco's port hope conversion facility have voted to accept a new collective agreement .About 230 employees, have agreed to a three-year contract that includes a seven per cent wage increase over term of agreement. Full Article
Cameco updates production outlook for Cigar Lake mine
Cameco Corp
Cameco and Kazatomprom sign agreement to restructure JV Inkai
Cameco Corp
Cameco Corp suspends production at its Rabbit Lake operations, cuts 500 jobs - Reuters News
Cameco Corp:Cameco Corp said it is suspending production at its Rabbit Lake operation in northern Saskatchewan, while also reducing production across Cameco Resources' U.S. operations - RTRS.The company said the changes are expected to reduce about 500 positions at Rabbit Lake, and around 85 at the U.S. operations.The uranium producer cited continued depressed market conditions that cannot support the operating and capital costs needed to sustain production at Rabbit Lake and the U.S. operations.The reduction in headcount will affect long-term contractors, as well as employees, Cameco reported on Thursday."These measures will allow us to continue delivering value to Cameco's many stakeholders and support the long-term health of our company.We will provide assistance to those affected by these decisions", said Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel. Full Article
Cameco approved a quarterly cash dividend
Cameco:Board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share.Payable on April 15 to shareholders of record date as on March 31. Full Article
Cameco restricts underground mining activities at Rabbit Lake Operation
Cameco:Cameco restricts underground mining activities at the rabbit lake operation.Says after reopening an inactive area of the Eagle point mine, a fall of rock was discovered in a tunnel.Says as a precautionary measure, 40 non-essential personnel were removed from the mine and activities were restricted.Says production mining at Eagle point has been temporarily suspended while the assessment is completed.Says rabbit lake operation is expected to meet its 2015 production target of 3.9 million pounds of uranium concentrate.Says rabbit lake mill continues to operate as usual. Full Article
Cameco Corp announces dividend
Cameco Corp:Approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015. Full Article
