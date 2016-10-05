Edition:
Coca-Cola Icecek AS (CCOLA.IS)

CCOLA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

36.94TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.14TL (-0.38%)
Prev Close
37.08TL
Open
37.56TL
Day's High
37.56TL
Day's Low
36.90TL
Volume
401,000
Avg. Vol
390,113
52-wk High
44.30TL
52-wk Low
31.24TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coca-Cola Icecek signs collective labour agreement
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Coca-Cola Icecek AS :Signs collective labour agreement with Tek-Gida labour union.  Full Article

Coca-Cola Icecek names Michael Coombs as CFO as of Jan. 1, 2017
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Coca-cola Icecek AS :Michael Coombs will be re-joining CCI to assume the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position as of as of Jan. 1, 2017.  Full Article

Fitch affirms Coca-Cola Icecek long-term foreign currency IDR, cuts outlook
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Coca-Cola Icecek AS : Fitch affirms Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default rating (IDRs) at BBB changes the outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' .All ratings including Local Currency Issuer Default rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at BBB.  Full Article

Coca-Cola Icecek Q2 net profit slightly down at 148.1 mln lira
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Coca-Cola Icecek AS : Q2 net profit of 148.1 million lira ($50.55 million) versus 149.2 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 2.13 billion lira versus 2.04 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Coca-Cola Icecek reaches agreement with labor union on collective labor agreement
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Coca-cola Icecek As : Reaches agreement with Tek-Gida labor union on collective labor agreement .The agreement covers the period of January 1, 2016 – December 31, 2017 and its signing is in process.  Full Article

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Coca-Cola Icecek's long term credit rating at Baa3
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Coca-Cola Icecek As :Says credit rating agency Moody's affirms long term credit rating at Baa3 with stable outlook.  Full Article

Fitch Affirms Coca-Cola Icecek AS at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 

Coca-Cola Icecek AS:Fitch Ratings affirms Coca-Cola Icecek A.S.'s (CCI) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB', Outlook on the IDRs is Stable.The ratings reflect the Co.'s sound operational performance in 2015 and ability to maintain its conservative credit metrics, the sharp devaluation of many of the currencies in its markets and an increase in the value of its foreign currency debt following a fall in the Turkish lira.  Full Article

Coca-Cola Icecek AS announces dividend for FY 2015
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Coca-Cola Icecek AS:Proposes to pay 0.1003 lira dividend per C group share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay 0.1003 lira dividend per B group share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay 0.118 lira dividend per A group share for FY 2015.  Full Article

Coca-Cola Icecek AS gives 2016 forecasts
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

Coca-Cola Icecek AS:In 2016 expects Turkey volume to grow at low single digits, international operations' volume to grow at low-mid single digits.Sees consolidated volume to grow at low-mid single digits in 2016‍​.In 2016 expects net sales revenue growth to be ahead of volume growth while expects flat EBITDA margin, compared to 2015.  Full Article

Fitch Rates Coca-Cola Icecek's Planned Unsecured Eurobond Issue 'BBB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Coca-Cola Icecek's (CCI) planned senior notes issue an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. Proceeds of the notes will be used to refinance the company's 4.75% notes due in 2018. The planned notes will be unguaranteed, ranking equally with all existing

