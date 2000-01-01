Container Corporation of India Ltd (CCRI.NS)
CCRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,337.10INR
10:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.60 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs1,331.50
Open
Rs1,340.00
Day's High
Rs1,360.00
Day's Low
Rs1,325.05
Volume
117,579
Avg. Vol
388,628
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs844.44
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Container Corp of India June-qtr net profit rises y/y
* Net profit in June quarter was 2.43 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago