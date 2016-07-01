CCR SA (CCRO3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CCR to buy Odebrecht's stake in ViaRio for BRL 107.7 million

CCR SA : Said on Thursday that it had reached agreement with Odebrecht Rodovias SA to buy its whole stake in concessionaire ViaRio for 107.7 million Brazilian reais ($33.4 million) . ViaRio is the concessionaire responsible for deployment, operation, maintenance, monitoring, conservation and improvements of a 13 kilometre expressway in Rio de Janeiro .The company holds a 33.33 percent stake in ViaRio, Odebrecht Rodovias SA holds another 33.33 percent stake and Investimentos e Participacoes em Infraestrutura SA - Invepar holds a 33.34 pct stake in the concessionaire.

CCR presents proposal to increase its stake in VIAQUATRO

CCR SA : Said on Thursday that it had presented to Montgomery Participacoes SA a binding proposal to buy 50 percent of its stake in Concessionaire of Line 4 of the Sao Paulo Subway (VIAQUATRO) for 170.2 million Brazilian reais ($53.0 million) .The company currently holds a 60 percent stake in the concessionaire, Montgomery Participacoes SA holds a 30 percent stake and Mitsui & Co Ltd holds a 10 percent stake.

CCR SA announces interim dividend payment

CCR SA:Announces interim dividend for FY 2015 of 0.2832 Brazilian real per common share, to be paid as of April 29.Record date is March 15.Ex-dividend date is March 16.

CCR SA to sell its stake in Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA

CCR SA:Says that the company and other shareholders of Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA (STP) have reached agreement with DBTrans Administradora de Meios de Pagamento Ltda to sell all the shares of STP for the total amount of 4.09 billion Brazilian reais.Says will sell all the shares of its ownership, corresponding to 34.24 percent of STP's share capital, for 1.4 billion reais.

Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC reaches 5.13 pct of CCR SA's ordinary shares

CCR SA:Says that Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC acquired on behalf of its clients 90.6 million ordinary shares of the company, reaching 5.13 percent of all the ordinary shares issued by the company.