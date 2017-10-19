Compagnie des Alpes SA (CDAF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Compagnie des Alpes revenue up at 761.5 million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Compagnie Des Alpes Sa ::FY REVENUE EUR 761.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 714.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR FY 2016/2017‍​.

Compagnie des Alpes CEO hopes to reach deal on selling stake to partners this year

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - Compagnie des Alpes ::* CEO Dominique Marcel tells reporters at news conference that Compagnie des Alpes hopes to reach a deal this year regarding selling a stake to potential partners.* Compagnie des Alpes earlier reported higher H1 profits nL8N1IO4WE.

Corrects third bullet in July 21 brief item to specify that the outlook is for a segment, not whole company.Compagnie Des Alpes Sa : 9 month revenue 572.1 million euros ($630.05 million), up 3.8 percent at comparable scope . Q3 revenue 128.4 million euros, down 3.4 percent at comparable scope .Aims for similar performance as year ago for Q4 in leisure destinations segment.

Compagnie des Alpes denies interest in Brezovica ski resort

Compagnie Des Alpes SA : Says was never part of group of investors that wanted to acquire Brezovica ski resort in Kosovo Further company coverage: [CDAF.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Compagnie des Alpes confirms to be in discussion with investors

Compagnie des Alpes SA : Confirms it will explore partnerships, including capital ones . Says discussions are conducted with various investors but no decision has yet been made Further company coverage: [CDAF.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Compagnie des Alpes H1 operating profit up 9.2 pct at 98.1 mln euros

Compagnie des Alpes SA : Reports H1 revenue of 443.7 million euros ($497.4 million) versus 418.0 million euros a year ago (comparable) . H1 operating profit is 98.1 million euros versus 89.8 million euros a year ago (actual) . H1 net profit group share is 54.5 million euros versus 50.5 million euros a year ago (actual) . Sees annual increase in overall sales for ski areas above 3% in 2015/2016, with EBITDA margin in line .Says leisure destinations division should on comparable basis register in 2015/2016 increase compared to previous year.

Compagnie des Alpes to proposes FY dividend of 0.40 euro per share

Compagnie des Alpes SA:Board of directors will ask the shareholders at their annual meeting on March 10, 2016 to approve the distribution of a dividend of 0.40 euros per share.