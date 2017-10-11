CropEnergies AG (CE2G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cropenergies Q2 EBITDA up at EUR 33 mln​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG :DGAP-NEWS: CROPENERGIES CONTINUES TO INCREASE REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN 1ST HALF OF 2017/18 - ETHANOL PRODUCTION INCREASES BY 26 PERCENT.‍ALTOGETHER, EBITDA INCREASED BY 13 PERCENT TO EUR 67 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 59) MILLION IN 1^ST HALF 2017/18​.‍IN 2ND QUARTER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 33 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31) MILLION​.‍IN 2ND QUARTER 2017/18, REVENUES GREW TO EUR 229 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 182) MILLION​.‍HAS ADJUSTED ITS REVENUES FORECAST FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR AND NOW EXPECTS REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 880 AND EUR 920 MILLION​.‍FY 2017/18 OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 60 AND EUR 90 MILLION​.

CropEnergies increases 2016/17 forecast once more

CropEnergies AG : Increases forecast for financial year 2016/17 once more - after record year 2016/17, normalization expected for 2017/18 . For full financial year 2016/17, CropEnergies now expects revenues of 800 million euros to 810 million euros ($850.72 mln - $861.35 mln);(previously expected: 760 million to 790 million euros, previous year: 723 mln euros) . Operating profit is to reach 95 mln to 100 mln euros (previously expected: 70 mln to 85 mln euros, previous year: 87 mln euros) million for FY . Expects a record FY EBITDA of approximately 130 mln to 135 mln euros(previous year: 122 mln euros) . Main reasons for better earnings situation are spot prices for bioethanol which continue to be significantly higher than previously expected forward prices and high capacity utilization in all production plants . Cropenergies expects a normalization of operating profit for financial year 2017/18 to a range of 40 mln euros to 80 million euros . Cropenergies - normalization of operating profit for financial year 2017/18 corresponds to an EBITDA between 80 mln and 120 million mln euros .Consequently, CropEnergies should be completely debt-free for first time in company history.

Cropenergies Q2 operating result down at of 22 mln euros

Cropenergies AG : To repeat good 1st half of previous year despite lower earnings in 2nd quarter 2016/17 - outlook for earnings confirmed . Operating result of 22 million euros ($24.69 million) (previous year: 26 million euros) in 2nd quarter 2016/17 . Revenues in 2nd quarter 2016/17 were 182 million euros(previous year: 193 million euros) . Increases its forecast for revenues for financial year 2016/17 and expects them to lie between 670 million euros and 720 million euros (previous forecast: 640 million euros to 700 million euros) .Confirms FY forecast for its results and continues to expect an EBITDA, adjusted for special items, in a range between 85 million euros and 115 million euros.

Cropenergies Q1 operating profit up 42 pct at 19 million euros

Cropenergies AG : Revenues in 1st quarter decreased as expected and reached 168 million euros (previous year: 198 million euros) . In July 2016, Cropenergies will restart its production plant in Wilton . Q1 operating profit therefore increased by 42 percent to 19 million euros (previous year: 14 million euros) . Expects FY revenues of 640 million to 700 million euros (previously expected: 625 million to 700 million euros) . In July 2016, Cropenergies will restart its production plant in Wilton .Expects FY operating profit in range of 50 million to 80 million euros (previously expected: 30 million to 70 million euros).

Cropenergies FY 2015/16 operating result turns to profit of 87 mln euros

Cropenergies AG : FY operating profit reached 87 million euros ($98 million) (previous year: -11 million euros) . FY revenues decreased as expected due to a lower bioethanol production to 723 million euros (previous year: 827 million euros) . To pay a dividend of 0.15 euros (previous year: 0.00 euros) per share . For financial year 2016/17, Cropenergies expects revenues of 625 to 700 million euros . Expects an EBITDA, adjusted for special items, of between 65 and 105 million euros for financial year 2016/17. Operating profit is expected in range of 30 and 70 million euros .Total dividend 0.15 euros per share versus no dividend year ago.

CropenErgies suggests dividend of EUR 0.15 per share

CropEnergies AG : Suggests dividend of 0.15 euros per share - plant in Wilton to start trial run .Cropenergies executive board has decided to start up bioethanol plant in Wilton, UK, for a trial run starting in July 2016 at latest.

Cropenergies comments on FY 2015/2016 and FY 2016/2017 outlook

Cropenergies AG:FY 2015/2016 operating profit (before restructuring costs and special items) is expected to range between 70 million and 90 million euros.‍For full FY 2015/16, furthermore expects to generate EBITDA, adjusted for special items, of between 105 million and 125 million euros.‍Expects - assuming stable grain prices - FY 2016/2017 operating profit between 30 million and 70 million euros​.FY 2015/2016 EBITDA estimate 115.53 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016/2017 operating profit estimate 58.69 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cropenergies raises FY 2015/2016 outlook; comments on FY 2016/2017 outlook

Cropenergies AG:Once more increases outlook for FY 2015/2016.For FY 2015/2016, now expects an operating profit between 70 million euros and 90 million euros (previous year: -11 million euros).Expects operating profit for coming FY 2016/2017 to remain under excellent result for current financial year.