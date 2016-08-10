Edition:
CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)

CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,673.30INR
10:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.05 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
Rs1,683.35
Open
Rs1,678.00
Day's High
Rs1,700.00
Day's Low
Rs1,668.80
Volume
370,173
Avg. Vol
610,470
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ceat Ltd gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 bln rupees
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Ceat Ltd : Gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 billion rupees .  Full Article

Ceat Ltd says production expected to start by Q417 at Ambernath OHT radial plant
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

CEAT Ltd : Investing 3.30 billion rupees for phase 1 capacity of 40 MT/day at greenfield OHT radial plant in Ambernath; to be further ramped up to 100 MT/day . Production is expected to commence by Q4 FY 2017 at greenfield OHT radial plant in Ambernath .  Full Article

CEAT Ltd June-quarter consol profit falls about 15 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

CEAT Ltd : Says June -quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees . India's CEAT Ltd says June -quarter consol net sales 14.61 billion rupees . India's CEAT Ltd consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.04 billion rupees .  Full Article

CEAT Ltd News

BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

Earnings vs. Estimates

