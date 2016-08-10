CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ceat Ltd : Gets members' nod for NCD issue of up to 5 billion rupees .

CEAT Ltd : Investing 3.30 billion rupees for phase 1 capacity of 40 MT/day at greenfield OHT radial plant in Ambernath; to be further ramped up to 100 MT/day . Production is expected to commence by Q4 FY 2017 at greenfield OHT radial plant in Ambernath .

CEAT Ltd : Says June -quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees . India's CEAT Ltd says June -quarter consol net sales 14.61 billion rupees . India's CEAT Ltd consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.04 billion rupees .