CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)

(Updates with Mexico markets, closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Brazilian stocks touched a new all-time high on Friday as traders remained confident that embattled President Michel Temer will implement market-friendly reforms despite new corruption charges leveled against him. Temer on Thursday was charged with obstruction of justice and racketeering, the second set of accusations against him in as many months. In a statement, he strongly rejected al