Centamin PLC (CEY.L)
143.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
143.10
--
--
--
--
7,810,634
193.90
114.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Centamin maintains 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Centamin Plc
Centamin sees 2016 annual production between 520,000-540,000 ounces
Centamin Plc
Centamin says Q2 preliminary gold production up 12 pct
Centamin Plc
Centamin PLC maintains FY 2016 production guidance
Centamin PLC:Maintains FY 2016 Production guidance of 450,000 - 500,000 ounces. Full Article
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9
Oct 9 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.
