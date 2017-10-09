Centamin PLC (CEY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Centamin maintains 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Centamin Plc :‍Q3 2017 PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION RESULTS​.‍TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION FOR QUARTER OF 156,533 OUNCES, A 26% INCREASE ON PREVIOUS QUARTER AND 5% HIGHER THAN Q3 2016​.‍COMPANY MAINTAINS ITS 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 540,000 OUNCES​.‍QUARTERLY THROUGHPUT RATE OF 2,996KT AT PROCESS PLANT, A 2% DECREASE ON PREVIOUS QUARTER​.Q3 ‍OPEN PIT TOTAL MATERIAL MOVEMENT INCREASED BY 6% ON PREVIOUS QUARTER TO 18,602KT​.‍RUN OF MINE ORE STOCKPILE BALANCE INCREASED BY 899KT TO 1,436KT AT END OF PERIOD​.‍UNDERGROUND OPERATION DELIVERED 302KT OF ORE AT AN AVERAGE MINED GRADE OF 7.98G/T IN Q3​.‍ORE FROM STOPING WAS 189KT AT 8.21 G/T AND ORE FROM DEVELOPMENT WAS 113KT AT 7.57G/T IN Q3​.

Centamin sees 2016 annual production between 520,000-540,000 ounces

Centamin Plc : Interim dividend 0.02 usdper share . Sees 2016 annual production guidance of between 520,000 and 540,000 (previously 470,000) ounces . Q2 gold production of 140,306 ounces was a 12% increase on q1 2016 and 30% higher than q2 2015 . Sees fy cash cost of production of between us$530 and us$550 (previously us$680) per ounce .Q2 ebitda of us$101.6 million was up 51% on q1 2016.

Centamin says Q2 preliminary gold production up 12 pct

Centamin Plc : Q2 2016 preliminary production results . Preliminary total gold production for quarter was 140,306 ounces, a 12 pct increase on previous quarter and a 30 pct increase on Q2 2015 . Quarterly throughput at process plant was 2,929, a 2 pct increase on previous quarter . Annualised throughput exceeds our base case target rate of 11 mln tonnes per annum (mtpa). . Open pit total material movement (ore + waste) decreased 1 pct on previous quarter to 15,080kt . Open pit ore production increased by 42 pct to 3,425kt at an average mined grade of 0.90g/t of gold . Average head grade to plant from open pit was 0.99g/t. . Run of mine ore stockpile balance increased by 521kt to 1,012kt at end of period . Productivity remained above our forecast rate of 1 mln tonnes per annum at 6g/t . Full year 2016 production and cost guidance will be updated with Q2 financial report .Sukari operation has continued to build on strong start to year, with total first half production of 265,574 ounces of gold.

Centamin PLC maintains FY 2016 production guidance

Centamin PLC:Maintains FY 2016 Production guidance of 450,000 - 500,000 ounces.