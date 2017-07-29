CEZ as (CEZP.PR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CEZ to re-launch production at Temelin unit 2 next week

July 29 (Reuters) - Cez As :says to re-launch electricity production at Temelin unit 2 during next week.says re-started reactor overnight, undertaking tests.CEZ market transparency website shows capacity available from July 31, full capacity from Aug 5.CEZ took the around 1,000 MW unit offline in mid-May with planned outage of almost three months .CEZ on Friday halted production at the 800-megawatt Detmarovice power plant due to a fire in a sulphur absorber at the hard-coal fired facility nL5N1KJ523.

CEZ's Esco unit completes acquisition of AZ Klima

Cez As : says CEZ Esco unit completed acquisition of AZ Klima from Genesis Private Equity Fund II and other shareholders . now 100 percent owner of the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services firm Further company coverage: [CEZP.PR] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

CEZ says restart of Temelin unit 2 will be delayed by several days

: CEZ says start of nucelar plant Temelin Unit 2 will be delayed by several days . The over 1,000 MW Temelin unit 2 was due to restart on Thursday; delay due to safety valve repair Further company coverage: [CEZP.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 477;)).

CEZ says no changes to dividend policy

CEZ : CFO Martin Novak, asked about posibility of an increased dividend payout ratio, says too early to talk about any changes to dividend policy . CEO Daniel Benes says dividend policy valid, no revision . CEZ paid CZK 40 dividend for 2015, same as year before .Dividend policy calls for 60-80 pct of net profit in dividends.

CEZ cuts 2016 EBITDA guidance to CZK 58 bln

Cez As : CEZ says it cuts 2016 guidance for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 58 billion crowns ($2.38 billion) from 60 billion, mainly due to extended outages at its nuclear power plants . CEZ says it maintains 2016 guidance for adjusted net profit at 18 billion crowns . CEZ says its adjusted net profit dropped 39 percent to 4.8 billion crowns in the second quarter, EBITDA decreased by 20 percent to 13.1 billion crowns . CEZ says it has presold 81 percent of 2017 output at average price eur 31 per MWh and 49 percent of 2018 output at average price of eur 29.5 per MWh Further company coverage: [CEZP.PR] ($1 = 24.3840 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller) ((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Prague bourse says H1 trading volume falls 14.5 pct

: Prague stock exchange says H1 trading volume down 14.5 percent to CZK 78.52 billion ($3.22 billion) . says average daily volume CZK 618.25 million . CEZ , Komercni Banka most traded . Moneta Money Bank fourth-most traded in H1 following IPO debut . bourse says dividend yield 5.11 percent ($1 = 24.3230 Czech crowns) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

CEZ says submitted non-binding bid for Polish assets of EdF

Cez says : four heating plants and four heating plants with heat distribution for sale by EdF .installeled capacity 1.4 GW in power and 4.4 GW in thermal.

CEZ shareholders meeting approves dividend CZK40/share

Cez As : shareholders meeting approves dividend CZK 40/share Further company coverage: [CEZP.PR] ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

CEZ guidance unchanged after announcement of Dukovany plant outages

Cez As : Spokesman says 2016 guidance remains unchanged after announcement of planned Dukovany plant outages . For story: [nL5N1884MQ] Further company coverage: [CEZP.PR] (Reporting By Jason Hovet) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).