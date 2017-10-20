Canfor Corp (CFP.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp
Canfor Q2 earnings per share $0.27
Canfor Corp: Canfor reports results for second quarter of 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.27 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Canfor corp says Q2 total lumber shipments and production were in line with Q1 of 2016 . Q2 pulp shipment and production volumes were down 10% and 13%, respectively, from previous quarter . Says US housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through balance of 2016 .Looking towards end of 2016 and into 2017, there continues to be a risk of downward pressure on pricing. Full Article
Canfor Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Canfor Corp:Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Under the new bid, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 6,640,227 common shares of the Company or approximately 5%.Renewed normal course issuer bid will commence on March 7, 2016 and continue until March 6, 2017. Full Article
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S