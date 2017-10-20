Edition:
Canfor Corp (CFP.TO)

CFP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

25.65CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$1.51 (+6.26%)
Prev Close
$24.14
Open
$24.43
Day's High
$25.82
Day's Low
$24.40
Volume
697,042
Avg. Vol
325,188
52-wk High
$25.82
52-wk Low
$13.54

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp :Canfor reports results for third quarter of 2017.Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65.Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍shr $0.51​.Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍sales $1.17 billion versus $1.10 billion.Canfor Corp - ‍on Oct 20 board approved c$160 million capital investment program focused on Canfor's US South Sawmill operations.Canfor Corp - capital investment program to increase production capacity in co's US South Sawmill operations​ by about 350 million board feet by end of 2019.  Full Article

Canfor Q2 earnings per share $0.27
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Canfor Corp: Canfor reports results for second quarter of 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.27 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Canfor corp says Q2 total lumber shipments and production were in line with Q1 of 2016 . Q2 pulp shipment and production volumes were down 10% and 13%, respectively, from previous quarter . Says US housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through balance of 2016 .Looking towards end of 2016 and into 2017, there continues to be a risk of downward pressure on pricing.  Full Article

Canfor Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

Canfor Corp:Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Under the new bid, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 6,640,227 common shares of the Company or approximately 5%.Renewed normal course issuer bid will commence on March 7, 2016 and continue until March 6, 2017.  Full Article

