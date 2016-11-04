Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Richemont says Chloe on its way to replicate Van Cleef success

Richemont : Chairman says no acquisition and "definitely no sale in mind" .Richemont says Chloe is on its way to replicate success of Van Cleef & Arpels.

Richemont CEO says no further job cuts in Switzerland planned

Richemont : Ceo says destocking at partners might go on for a few months . Ceo says might close some stores in hong kong or relocate them . Cfo says group wants to increase dividend in good times and bad .Ceo says does not foresee further reduction of workforce in switzerland.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA:Swiss luxury group Richemont plans to cut 300 jobs in Switzerland, Swiss newspaper 24 heures reported on Friday without citing sources -RTRS.Around 170 job could be cut at its Cartier business and almost 120 at its Piaget and Vacheron Constantin businesses, the paper said.Richemont was not immediately available for comment on the story. Last month, Richemont confirmed a report that it could cut up to 350 Swiss jobs.

