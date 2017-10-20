Edition:
United Kingdom

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (CFX.TO)

CFX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.08CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.21 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$13.87
Open
$13.99
Day's High
$14.10
Day's Low
$13.63
Volume
31,778
Avg. Vol
28,786
52-wk High
$14.20
52-wk Low
$9.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canfor Pulp Products reports Q3 EPS of $0.19​
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canfor Pulp Products Inc :Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces third quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend.Canfor Pulp Products Inc qtrly ‍SHR $0.19​.Canfor Pulp Products Inc qtrly ‍sales $284.9 million versus $291.6 million​.  Full Article

Canfor Pulp Products reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.03
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Canfor Pulp Products Inc: Qtrly sales C$257.2 million versus C$276.0 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.03 . Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share . Canfor Pulp Products Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results and quarterly dividend . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.03 . Qtrly pulp shipment and production volumes were down 10% and 13%, respectively, from previous quarter .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.15, revenue view C$291.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

Canfor Pulp Products Inc:Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Under the new bid, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 3,446,139 Common Shares of the Company or approximately 5%.Renewed normal course issuer bid will commence on March 7, 2016 and continue until March 6, 2017.  Full Article

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 

Canfor Pulp Products Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share, payable on March 8, 2016 to the shareholders of record on March 1, 2016.  Full Article

