COGECO Inc (CGO.TO)

CGO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

84.23CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$84.10
Open
$84.08
Day's High
$84.74
Day's Low
$83.90
Volume
10,427
Avg. Vol
17,792
52-wk High
$84.81
52-wk Low
$47.55

Latest Key Developments

Cogeco reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.80/shr
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 

July 13 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc :Q3 revenue rose 4.5 percent to C$599.7 million.Qtrly diluted earnings per share c$1.80.Cogeco Inc - qtrly earnings per share C$1.81.Cogeco Inc - ‍quarterly eligible dividend of $0.34 per share was declared, an increase of 15.3 percent​.Cogeco Inc - expects fiscal 2018 preliminary financial of revenue to reach between $2,425 million and $2,455 million.Expects fiscal 2018 preliminary adjusted EBITDA to reach between $1,055 million and $1,080 million.Fiscal 2018 preliminary financial guidelines do not include expected financial results from metrocast acquisition.  Full Article

Cogeco Inc qtrly loss per share $7.03
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Cogeco Inc : Cogeco inc. Releases its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016 . Qtrly revenue increased by $16.2 million, or 2.9%, to reach $574.0 million . Sees adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2% and 3% and free cash flow between 31% and 34% in 2017 . Cogeco inc qtrly loss per share $7.03 .Says expects revenue to grow between 1.5% and 2% for 2017.  Full Article

Cogeco Inc says subsidiary, Cogeco Diffusion Inc., has sold Métromédia CMR Plus Inc. to Bell Media Inc
Tuesday, 5 Jan 2016 

Cogeco Inc:Says that its subsidiary, Cogeco Diffusion Inc., has sold Metromedia CMR Plus Inc. to Bell Media Inc., owner of Astral Out of Home.Cogeco Metromedia is an out-of-home advertising company specialized in the public transit sector.  Full Article

BRIEF-Cogeco announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid

* Notice will enable cogeco to acquire up to 550,000 subordinate shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

